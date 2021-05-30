Despite cool and windy conditions, a large crowd of competitors and fans gathered outside Northside Athletics for the seventh annual Northside Classic strongman and woman competition on Saturday. As participants hefted kegs and struggled under the weight of a yoke, onlookers and competitors enthusiastically cheered, matching each groan and expletive with words of encouragement. The sizable number of people shivering in 40 degree weather is in line with the supportive yet competitive atmosphere of strongman competitions, a sport which tests competitors’ strength in non-traditional ways.
The 2021 Northside Classic fielded roughly 30 athletes, many of whom were local, but the event also drew people from across Alaska and out of state. The top finishers in each weight class will advance to the national strongman competition. However, because the 2020 U.S. Strongman competition was cancelled, this year’s Northside Classic winners automatically qualify for next year’s event.
A challenge for amateur and experienced athletes alike was the cold and wind. “I think we’re all having a hard time staying warm,” said Kelly Odden of Oregon, who was competing in her first strongman competition. The conditions, she said, made it “hard to keep your muscles warmed up.”
After two events, Odden had mixed results; she struggled in the press medley but completed the yoke carry. Odden explained part of the issue was that she hadn’t trained with a lot of the implements (weights) used in the press medley, which is something she hopes to change before future competitions.
Odden got into strongman competitions through her husband, fellow Northside Classic competitor John Odden. It was also John’s first official strongman; he said the experience has been a “humbling” one so far. “Things felt a little heavier and a little more sore than I thought they would be,” Odden explained.
Odden’s gateway into strongman competitions was the Scottish Highland Games. The Highland Games include a stone carry, which is also a strongman event. After realizing he was good at the stone carry, Odden decided to venture into strongman competitions. Though a relative newcomer to strongman competitions, Odden enjoys the supportive atmosphere. “It’s a very welcoming community,” he said, built around “empowering people to be stronger.”
“It’s a sport for everybody,” agreed Danny Autrey, who came from Kenai to compete. Autrey is an experienced strongman and has been competing for nearly a decade. He has been enthralled with the sport since watching competitions on T.V. as a child. Autrey felt good about his performances, despite the cool temperatures. He said he enjoys the challenge of the sport. It’s about “testing yourself, the ability to not only lift heavy weights but to move your body through space,” which requires more athleticism than other static strength events.
Unlike other strength competitions, strongman events do not have a set lineup—the meet promoter determines which events participants compete in. Meet Director Matthew Sadler said he chose the lineup based on what he thought would be fun to watch. “It’s always something different,” said Sadler, who was drawn to the sport over a decade ago in part because of the variety it brings. Participants competed in five events: the press medley, the yoke, the deadlift ladder, the dinnie stone hold, and the husafell carry.
Each individual event works different muscle groups and requires different strengths, Sadler explained, allowing competitors to showcase their different talents. This means that even with the same competitors (which often occurs due to Alaska’s small population) results can vary by individual aptitudes.
When Northside Athletics put on the first Northside Classic in 2014, it was one of the only strongman competitions in the state, according to Sadler. Now, the competition has drawn as many as 38 competitors.
