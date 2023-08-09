With several wildfires raging in the Interior, the North Star Volunteer Fire Department is assisting in any way it can. The department has sent equipment, vehicles and personnel to work with other agencies fighting the Teklanika River and Lost Horse Creek fires.
North Star has seven firefighters working outside the area normally covered by the department, Deputy Chief Kevin Harvey said. The department also loaned Tender #33, a fire truck able to transport large amounts of water, and two all-terrain vehicles.
A crew of six volunteer firefighters operating in shifts of two have been protecting structures from the Lost Horse Creek Fire affecting the Haystack area north of Fairbanks since July 27, Harvey said. That fire sits at around 8,200 acres.
The North Star department has full time employees and 31 volunteer firefighters that cover a 120 square mile area from Eielson Air Force Base to Fort Wainwright and Chena Hot Springs Road to the Tanana River.
The department responds to between 800 and 900 calls per year, 40% of which are active structure fires, Harvey said. They do not have ambulances, but do provide first response service to the city of North Pole and the Chena Hot Springs Road area.
North Star maintains mutual aid agreements with all fire departments in the Interior, Harvey said.
“We’re able to assist and receive assistance from everybody without these jurisdictional lines,” he said. “All of us guys that are now in decision making positions, we all started together 20-30 years ago.”
