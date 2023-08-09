Tender #33

Courtesy photo/ North Star Volunteer Fire Department

The North Star Volunteer Fire Department Tender #33 is being used in the field to help fight wildfires in the Interior.

With several wildfires raging in the Interior, the North Star Volunteer Fire Department is assisting in any way it can. The department has sent equipment, vehicles and personnel to work with other agencies fighting the Teklanika River and Lost Horse Creek fires.

North Star has seven firefighters working outside the area normally covered by the department, Deputy Chief Kevin Harvey said. The department also loaned Tender #33, a fire truck able to transport large amounts of water, and two all-terrain vehicles.

