The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District opened its lottery application for the first expansion of its North Star Middle College program Monday.
The expansion, meant to transform the program into its own standalone school of choice, will admit up to 90 rising juniors and 90 rising seniors for the 2023-2024 school year.
“The middle college partnership was created to expand academic opportunities for students and create a robust bridge between secondary and postsecondary education in our community,” said Josh DuVall, the district’s director of communications. “The expansion completes the board’s original vision for the middle college program.”
The board of education in October approved the process to transform it into its own school of choice, something the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development certified.
DuVall said any junior or senior on track to graduate with a minimum 2.5 GPA will be eligible to apply. The program allows students to earn up to 15 tuition-free credit hours per semester from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and students would take the college courses at the UAF campus.
“The partnership allows the college to operate within a dedicated space on the university campus, giving students a place to check in, study or meet between classes,” DuVall said.
Like the BEST Homeschool program, North Star doesn’t require a physical structure.
The district, in partnership with UAF, created the North Star Middle College program in 2020 to provide seniors additional opportunities. For the first few years, student enrollment was capped at 40 high school seniors.
During the October school board meeting, Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw explained the district will receive its own funding provided through the state’s Base Student Allocation funding formula.
North Star’s expansion into a college opens the opportunity for all eligible students statewide, including students who are attending non-FNSBSD homeschool programs such as IDEA or Raven.
Students, whether already enrolled at district high schools or coming in from non-district schools, will be able to participate in extracurricular activities from their home attendance area high school.
“Students can continue participating in sports and Alaska School Activities Association (ASAA) activities at their home attendance area school or the school they’ve established eligibility at,” DuVall said. “If a student is interested in participating in athletics, they should discuss their intent with the North Star College counselor so they are not scheduled in late afternoon classes. Athletic eligibility for North Star College students will only be determined at semester as college courses do not have equivalent quarter grades.”
Non-district students selected in the lottery would need to enroll with the district for the 2023-2024 school year.
But once school district students, they would be able to participate in athletics without having to pay additional activity fees applied to non-district home school students.
“Students participating in athletics will not have any more costs/fees than a regular FNSBSD enrolled student,” DuVall said.
Current sophomore and juniors will need to apply by Feb. 17 to be considered in the lottery for admission.
The district plans to hold a series of workshops in January, including a Jan. 11 meeting at UAF’s Engineering Building at 5:30 p.m.
North Pole High will host one on Jan. 17, West Valley on Jan. 19 and Lathrop on Jan. 24, all starting at 5:40 p.m. Ben Eielson Jr/Sr High will host a meeting Jan. 25 at 5 p.m.
In addition, the district will host two Google virtual workshops, on Jan. 5 and Jan. 30, both at 5:30 p.m.
