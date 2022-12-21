NSC Logo

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District opened its lottery application for the first expansion of its North Star Middle College program Monday.

The expansion, meant to transform the program into its own standalone school of choice, will admit up to 90 rising juniors and 90 rising seniors for the 2023-2024 school year.

