A 31-year-old North Pole woman has been charged with stealing public assistance benefits.
Crystal Tavai Toli was charged Friday with first-degree theft over $25,000, second-degree theft between $750 and $24,999, and four counts of second-degree unsworn falsification.
According to court documents, the Office of Special Prosecutions alleges Toli stole $51,668 in state-administered public assistance benefits from Food Stamps (SNAP) and Child Care Assistance (CCA) from April 2019 through June 2022.
Toli married a man in February 2016 and divorced him approximately one year later. In 2018, she told CCA that she was never legally married in the United States.
She reapplied for SNAP more than five times in the alleged fraud period, the complaint states. She used two North Pole addresses and claimed she was the sole adult living with her five children, even though her ex-husband lived in the same household. She did not declare income or assets relating to her husband, which included six bank accounts, a joint auto loan for a Ford Fusion, and a personal loan.
A summons was issued for her arrest on Tuesday.
