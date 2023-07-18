The city of North Pole continued its streak of operating an excellent water system at all points during the year, according to City Services Director Danny Wallace.
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation provided the North Pole Utility Water System with the Ursa Major status for its operations in 2022.
The award recognizes water utilities who maintained four quarters of water operator certification compliance and has no open, unresolved or incurred violations during the entire year.
"About just 15% of the water systems in the state of Alaska get this designation," Wallace told the North Pole City Council last week. "This is sort of a big deal and DEC continues to do this."
Wallace said he expects the tradition to continue in succeeding years.
"We are very proud of how hard our folks have worked to provide safe and clean water for our citizens," Wallace said.
The city underwent a major $52 million expansion starting in 2018 in part to address a sulfolane contamination caused by the leaks at the now-defunct North Pole Refinery that were detected in 2009.
A recent Alaska Supreme Court ruling upheld a lower court decision that placed the financial liability squarely on Williams Alaska, the previous owner of the refinery before they sold it to Flint Hills Resources Alaska.
Flint Hills had responded to the sulfolane contamination by providing alternative water resources to residents and businesses whose groundwater wells were impacted. North Pole, in partnership with the state and Flint Hills, expanded its piped water system to affected properties.
The city is also in the process of completing a expansion to Moose Creek properties that have been impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) chemical contamination. The Moose Creek expansion was funded by the Department of Defense.
