North Pole

North Pole City Hall and Police Department.

 Kris Capps/News-Miner

The city of North Pole continued its streak of operating an excellent water system at all points during the year, according to City Services Director Danny Wallace.

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation provided the North Pole Utility Water System with the Ursa Major status for its operations in 2022.

