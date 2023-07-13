The city of North Pole plans to take over water service for Moose Creek following the completion connecting the small community to the city’s municipal water service, according to North Pole city services director Danny Wallace.
Wallace provided a brief update to the North Pole City Council Monday night, noting that HC Contractors is expected to complete its work by the end of the month, including installation of water mains.
The engineering and environmental consultant firm RESPEC developed the expansion plan and permitting process to fast track the connection plan, starting in 2018.
The expansion comes in response to Moose Creek’s water wells were discovered to be contaminated with polyfluoroalkyl substances, or “forever chemicals.” The chemicals are linked to several health concerns and conditions after prolonged exposure.
The entire scope of the project includes 51 miles of distribution main lines for about 200 homes.
Wallace said the overall project should be completed by the end of October.
“If at that point if everything is in place, the city will assume full responsibility legally for that water system,” Wallace said.
Other tasks that follow include water meter replacements, documentation and quality assurance.
Wallace provided an update on a proposed combined heat and power plant that could potentially provide low cost heat to city facilities and potential residential homes and customers in that would be built in the Brookside Park subdivision. Energy generated by the plant would potentially be sold to Golden Valley Electric Association via a power purchasing agreement.
The project itself has been estimated at $80 million, and would rely heavily on federal grant funding. The plant would utilize natural gas as a source of heat and power generation.
The Flint Hills refinery property, now owned by Marathon Petroleum, would serve as the future power plant’s location given its status as a brownfield site.
Part of the project would eventually include a large-scale green house community/commercial greenhouse to help capture carbon emissions and serve as a source of local food.
Wallace, however, said funding will be the main barrier.
“We still think it’s a very important project for the city of North Pole, especially given the development of that area with Three Bears Alaska and some of the things we’ve planned,” Wallace said.
Wallace said the planning details would cost about $150,000, with the city looking for grants. On top of that, the project requires outside funding.
“The entire project hinges on funding,” Wallace said. “If we can get funding that doesn’t put the city at risk, then it will be a viable project. If not, it’s pretty much going to be dead in the water.”
Wallace said North Pole will look at private-public partnerships and other sources that fall outside federal grant funding.
North Pole Mayor Mike Welch, who has championed the combined heat and power plant, said there are additional concerns, including a potential volatility in natural gas supply.
He noted that the supply of Cook Inlet gas — a significant part of the Railbelt utilities energy generation, could present a problem. Hilcorp, LLC in 2022 cautioned its clients that it would be unlikely to execute new contracts due to a possible lack of reserves in the Cook Inlet wells.
“We could see supply so disrupted that we may see quite an increase in prices,” Welch said. He added that Chugach Electric Association — Anchorage’s main electric utility — filed a rate case with the Regulatory Commission in Alaska in June to increase rates by nearly 6%.
According to the RCA filing, that 5.9% increase means about a $9 increase on a $150 monthly bill for people in Anchorage.
A June 28 report commissioned by the Alaska Utilities Working group identified some potential alternative sources to Cook Inlet gas, but all of them are expensive.
One option involves importing gas from Canada or Mexico, which could increase rates by 50% above current standards. Another option would involve sourcing additional gas from Hilcorp and other producers, but would require additional development in Cook Inlet and drawing more gas from the basin at a higher cost.
A third highest score option would be to scale back the proposed $43 billion LNG pipeline from the North Slope to Nikiski to a $9 billion project to Southcentral Alaska and Fairbanks. The LNG pipeline’s original scope proposes to create infrastructure for both in-state use and export to international markets.
“If Alaska has to start importing gas from Canada or Mexico, things can become really problematic real fast,” Welch said.
Welch added Fairbanks and North Pole could see a reprieve from the disruption given new contracts signed by the Interior Gas Utility to secure liquified natural gas from the North Slope as early as October 2024.
The natural gas would be supplied from Hilcorp’s North Slope facilities, processed into LNG at a facility built and owned by Horizon Midstream and trucked down the Dalton Highway by an IGU contractor.
Unlike Southcentral utilities, IGU only uses natural gas for heat generation, not power generation.
“We may be in a very, very good position but only the future can tell that,” Welch said.