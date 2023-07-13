A Chena Lake sunset

The city of North Pole plans to take over water service for Moose Creek following the completion connecting the small community to the city’s municipal water service, according to North Pole city services director Danny Wallace.

Wallace provided a brief update to the North Pole City Council Monday night, noting that HC Contractors is expected to complete its work by the end of the month, including installation of water mains.

