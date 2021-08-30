Updated Monday, Aug. 30: A 20-year-old North Pole resident is jailed on assault charges after he allegedly knifed two unidentified men inside a home on Hite Street.
Marco Valentine faces two counts of first-degree domestic violence assault following the alleged stabbing, said Austin McDaniel, public information officer for the Alaska State Troopers.
At 1:34 p.m. Sunday, troopers and North Pole EMS had responded to a 911 call about a stabbing at a Hite Street residence, McDaniel said. Troopers found two male victims inside the home.
The men were taken by ambulance to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where they were treated for stab wounds. They are expected to survive, McDaniel said.
Valentine was arrested by troopers, who found the suspect in a bedroom at the Hite Street house. The suspect was booked at Fairbanks Correctional Center.
"The motive behind the stabbing is under investigation," McDaniel said.
First degree assault is a felony that involves serious bodily injury and use of a deadly weapon.
•••
Original story:
