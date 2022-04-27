North Pole Mayor Michael Welch said residents can now enter city hall for normal business dealings, with hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“People will not need to make an appointment for normal things, like inquires,” he said.
Welch said the city closed city hall in October largely due to the Covid-19 Omicron variant and large amount of positive cases in the Interior. Residents could still enter city hall prior to Monday, but it required an appointment.
Welch advised that residents should still make appointments if they have an in-depth matter they need to discuss with one of the departments.
Only the council chambers remain closed due to being refurbished. Council meetings are still held via Zoom; the council also began streaming the meetings live on Youtube and Facebook.