The North Pole City Council advanced an ordinance Monday night designed to boost base pay for police officers by $4 an hour.
North Pole Police Chief Steve Dutra told the city council the pay scale increase provides the department with another tool in its inventory.
“Nationally, we are starting to see the wages increase and the labor force applying for police officer positions is shrinking,” Dutra said. “This change will bring basic wage of officers to reasonable levels to help recruit and retain police officers.”
To offset costs, the police department will cut one sworn officer position from 14 to 13, overall.
“The reason why we are asking for the reduction is because we’ve been having difficulty filling the maximum 14 positions,” Dutra said.
The North Pole Police Department has been fully staffed only twice in the past decade. North Pole currently has openings for a detective, sergeant and police officer position.
According to the draft salary scale, recruit officer hourly pay would be boosted from $26 to $30. Starting hourly pay for officers would start at $32 an hour, detective/corporal positions would rise to $35, sergeants to $37, the lieutenant spot to $40.01 and chief to $43.53.
The salary step schedule, or years of experience, would also be adjusted accordingly. An officer’s annual salary, for example would range from $66,560 to $100,788 at Step 20, while a detective spot might range from $72,800 to $110,237.
“This helps us stay a little more competitive than where we’ve been,” Dutra said.
Dutra said the police department will revisit the pay scale after a comparative wage analysis with other agencies in the state.
“This raise will help get from here to there and hopefully get people recruited this summer so we can send them to the fall academy,” Dutra said.
Dutra, along with Councilmember Jeff Jacobson, noted other law enforcement agencies in both Alaska and the Lower 48 provide competitive recruitment packages, including hiring or relocation bonuses.
“Four dollars sounds like a lot of money, but when you look at what we’re competing against, it’s the minimum we can do to turn the tide a little more in our favor,” Jacobson said.
The Alaska State Troopers are currently offering a $20,000 signing bonus for new hires, after specific conditions are met, along with a relocation reimbursement up to $10,000.
The city of Fairbanks is offering a $20,000 signing bonus to either lateral or academy certified officers, and a starting wage of $30.61 to $32.30 for recruits and $34.68 to $49.54 for officers after a one-year probation.
The city and borough of Juneau started offering hiring bonuses up to $30,000 in return for a four-year commitment. Juneau Deputy City Manager Robert Barr told the Juneau Empire on March 21 that his police department has 11 vacancies. According to CBJ’s announcement, entry-level officer candidates would receive a $25,000 bonus, while lateral officers with at least one year would be offered $30,000.
Jacobson called Juneau a possible worst-case scenario North Pole could avoid.
“When I saw the $30,000 signing bonus in Juneau I was like ‘Oh my gosh,’” Jacobson said. “They must be really hurting to throw that kind of money out there and I don’t want us to get to that point where we’re that desperate.”
Instead, he called the $4 hourly increase a more practical measure.
“This is something that is prudent, attainable and affordable,” Jacobson said.
The ordinance comes back to the North Pole City Council for a final adoption at its next regular meeting.