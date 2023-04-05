Added space

North Pole Steve Dutra shows some of the expanded North Pole Police Department in January 2022, which includes interview rooms, training rooms and more. 

 Kris Capps/News-Miner

The North Pole City Council advanced an ordinance Monday night designed to boost base pay for police officers by $4 an hour.

North Pole Police Chief Steve Dutra told the city council the pay scale increase provides the department with another tool in its inventory.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.