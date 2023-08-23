David Worel

David Worel was elected Grand Master of the State of Alaska in 2014.

A North Pole man pleaded guilty Tuesday to embezzling over $747,000 from Masonic-appendant societies and businesses.

David Worel, 61, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft, a consolidated count of charges of felony scheme to defraud, three counts of felony first-degree theft, six counts of felony misapplication of property, one count of felony second-degree theft, one count of falsifying business records, and misdemeanor third-degree theft. Jason Wiener represented Worel, and Assistant Attorney General Paige Wright represented the state.

