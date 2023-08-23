A North Pole man pleaded guilty Tuesday to embezzling over $747,000 from Masonic-appendant societies and businesses.
David Worel, 61, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft, a consolidated count of charges of felony scheme to defraud, three counts of felony first-degree theft, six counts of felony misapplication of property, one count of felony second-degree theft, one count of falsifying business records, and misdemeanor third-degree theft. Jason Wiener represented Worel, and Assistant Attorney General Paige Wright represented the state.
According to his LinkedIn page, Worel has been a Master Mason with the Grand Lodge of Alaska for 34 years, CEO of Northern Lights Services for 31 years, president of Nenana Industries, and board chairman of Shriners Hospitals for Children in Portland for seven years.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the Third Judicial District, Worel made 50 transactions from corporate and nonprofit bank accounts to himself, his related businesses and third parties from March 31, 2017, through July 25, 2019. He transferred money to Worel LLC, of which he was the sole member; North Pole Heating and Cooling Inc., of which he was the sole shareholder; and the David C. Worel Revocable Trust, of which he was the only trustee.
To pull it off, he reported to corporations that their balances were higher than the actual account balances, transferred funds between accounts to prevent overdraft fees, and created accounts that only he had access to. Worel also was the treasurer for the Royal Order of Jesters (ROJ), a subset of the Shriners that supports Shriners Hospitals for Children, Nenana A Street Inc., and Nenana Golden Spike Inc.
Worel embezzled a total of $747,807.88 from the Royal Order of Jesters, Al Alaska Shrine Scooters, Nenana Golden Spike Inc. and Nenana A Street Inc. without the knowledge or authorization of the nonprofit members or shareholders.
Wright asked the court to accept the plea agreement, arguing that the suspended sentence and probation time incentivize Worel to comply with the law and complete restitution. She said that the theft started because Worel’s business was not as profitable as it once had been and he was attempting to live the same lifestyle. David Worel filed for bankruptcy as outlined in Alaska Case No. 20:00013.
Wiener also asked the court to accept the plea agreement. “At the time he was certainly doing all he could for the Masonic fraternities and more than he should have, and that led to everything that you saw here, ... not paying attention to the things he was supposed to be paying attention to,” Wiener said.
“Call it gross negligence, call it theft, the money is gone,” Wiener said. Wiener said that the circumstances surrounding the case are complicated and Worel takes responsibility for his actions.
Worel appeared to cry as he said that he echoed what Wiener said.
Superior Court Judge Brent Bennett accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Worel to 24 months with 24 months suspended and 10 years of probation. Worel is required to not return to any Shriners property and to not engage in employment or volunteer activity that engages with money.
Bennett stressed that property crimes are serious crimes. “Property crimes still ruin lives, rob people of the ability to trust others, take away their sense of security,” Bennett said. “They’re incredibly serious and community condemnation is incredibly high for theft related crimes.”
Worel is also required to pay $466,283.29 in restitution. He has $272,878.69 left to return.
