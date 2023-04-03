A 23-year-old man is reported to have shot and killed his stepfather on Saturday night.
State police responded to a 911 call around 9 p.m. to find Aaron Ham, 52, dead at his North Pole home, according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch. Logan Alvin Bruce was arrested and taken to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on charges of felony first degree murder.
Ham allegedly sent an underage family member illicit photos, according to charging documents. The underage family member told troopers that she had been sexually abused by Ham several times in the past month.
Another family member confronted Ham about the photos and asked him to leave the home, charging documents stated. The family member later told troopers that the situation was relatively calm while Bruce told troopers that he was worried Ham would kill everyone in the home.
The family member told troopers that she saw Bruce pick up a black rifle but told him to put it away. Bruce said that he went to his room and put a .380 caliber pistol on the bed and picked up a .40 caliber pistol from his nightstand.
Court documents report that Bruce opened the door to the arctic entry and saw Ham outside the house near the main door. Bruce told troopers that Ham was carrying a firearm and that Ham ran toward Bruce. Bruce emptied the .40 caliber pistol's magazine at Ham and fired about 10 times, charging documents stated.
Bruce told family members that he had just shot Ham for what Ham did to a family member, the court papers state.
Investigators found 11 spent .40 caliber casings near the main door of the home. Ham's body was found about 15 feet outside the house in the driveway.
The Alaska Bureau of Investigation Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.
Bruce's bail is set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12 at the Fairbanks Rabinowitz Courthouse.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com