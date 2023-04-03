Alaska State Troopers

A 23-year-old man is reported to have shot and killed his stepfather on Saturday night.

State police responded to a 911 call around 9 p.m. to find Aaron Ham, 52, dead at his North Pole home, according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch. Logan Alvin Bruce was arrested and taken to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on charges of felony first degree murder.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com