In court

Dreamstime/TNS

 Dreamstime/TNS

A Fairbanks judge sentenced a 34-year-old North Pole man to 15 years for strangling his sister unconscious in 2020.

A Fairbanks jury found Joshua Alexander Szmyd guilty of felony first-degree assault in November 2020, with an aggravator that the victim was a member of Szmyd’s social unit.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.