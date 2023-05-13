A Fairbanks judge sentenced a 34-year-old North Pole man to 15 years for strangling his sister unconscious in 2020.
A Fairbanks jury found Joshua Alexander Szmyd guilty of felony first-degree assault in November 2020, with an aggravator that the victim was a member of Szmyd’s social unit.
On May 19, 2020, Szmyd’s sister confronted him about his ability to care for his daughter. Szmyd was intoxicated, with a breath-alcohol content of 0.212, and pushed his sister down on the couch. The two rolled over the couch and fell on the floor. Szmyd climbed on her back, put the crook of his elbow around her neck, and began squeezing. He leaned back, cutting off her airway. The woman bit at him but passed out from lack of air.
The woman’s boyfriend was in the garage at the time when he heard the woman scream. He ran into the room, punched Szmyd in the rib cage and pulled him off the woman.
Moshe Zorea represented Szmyd, and Deputy District Attorney Andrew Baldock represented the state.
Szmyd’s family members gave statements to the court in support of Szmyd.
The victim told asked the court to consider the progress her brother has made and his commitment to being a better person. She said she has seen him take responsibility for his actions and make positive changes in his life.
“Alcohol brings out the worst in him,” she said. “He’s not a bad person when he doesn’t have the devil juice in his system.”
Another sibling told the court that Szmyd has made major changes in both his behavior and outlook on life. “His addiction and past should not define him today,” she said.
Baldock recommended a sentence of 13 years with three suspended and a probation of 5 years. He said that Szmyd has nine prior convictions involving alcohol and that Szmyd has failed at every opportunity to modify his behavior.
Zorea recommended a sentence of 10 years with three suspended. He said that the impact of Szmyd’s actions were made clear during the trial when his sister took the stand and told him the horrific impact Szmyd’s actions have had on their family. He said that since the incident, Szmyd has taken anger management and parenting courses, been in counseling, and has been sober for 35 months.
Szmyd said that he loves his family, siblings, and children, and that they deserve for him to be healthy. “I just got to keep positive and know I’m alive,” he said. “I can be better for my kids and do wonderful things for my family as long as I stay off drinking.”
Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple sentence Szmyd to 15 years with 7.5 suspended, and 5 years of probation. Temple told Szmyd that if he had strangled his sister for seconds or minutes more, it could have resulted in her death. “Despite your history and the harm it’s caused to your family, they are here supporting you to let you know that you are loved, welcome in the family, and they hope to have you back soon,” he said.
Temple said that Szmyd needs to be a good example to his two children so they don’t make the choices that he has made. “Choosing alcohol causes harm to your family and yourself,” he said.
