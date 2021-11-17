A 40-year-old North Pole man was sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in prison with 20 years suspended after sexually abusing multiple young children between 2013 and 2014.
In 2018, Phillip Alan Kiser was arrested on five counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor younger than 13, five counts of distributing pornographic materials to minors, five counts of possessing child pornography, five counts of exploitation of a minor and two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals after an investigation revealed that he had sexually abused several children.
The abuse took place between Sept. 1, 2013, and Dec. 1, 2014, according to court documents.
Investigators determined that one of the three victims was between 7 and 8 years old when the abuse occurred. Another victim said she was “very young” when Kiser abused her and attempted to bribe her with candy to model nude for him, according to the criminal complaint. The third victim was 13 years old.
During the investigation, authorities seized electronic devices and pornographic materials at Kiser’s residence. They found more than 1,000 images and videos of child pornography, beastiality and videos showing Kiser engaging in sexual acts with each victim, the complaint stated. Troopers also seized multiple images and videos of Kiser engaging with a dog, according to the complaint.
After reaching an agreement with the state in September, Kiser pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 13. The remaining counts were dismissed.
“I will go along with this, but this could have been ... far, far more onerous, far, far worse for Mr. Kiser than it is,” said Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson. “Mr. Kiser should consider himself extremely fortunate that he will actually have a chance to be out of the institution of the Department of Corrections before the end of his life.”
In addition to the 40 year prison sentence, Kiser was ordered to complete 15 years of probation and comply with sex offender registration requirements upon release. He will also be prohibited from possessing deadly weapons and contacting the victims after being released.