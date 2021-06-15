A North Pole man was sentenced to four years in jail after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful possession of child pornography. His sentencing hearing was Monday at Rabinowitz Courthouse.
Christopher Switzer, 36, was arrested Sept. 18, 2019, after investigators received an internet tip and seized his computer. He was indicted on 10 counts of possession of child pornography on Oct. 2, 2020, according to court documents. Switzer is a first time offender and has not faced previous charges.
During the hearing, Switzer addressed the courthouse and stated, “I’d like to say I’m sorry for my actions and the decisions that I’ve made.” He continued, “Now I understand how wrong, horrible, disgusting and nauseating it is, and I really have no excuse for my behavior and my actions.”
Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Earl A. Peterson noted that, “Mr. Switzer is a first time offender for all offenses. That is not to say it lessens the seriousness of this offense. But it does provide you with the opportunity to reach a resolution at what is the lower end of the possibilities.”
In addition to the 48 month sentence, Switzer was ordered to complete five years of probation, comply with sex offender registration requirements and actively participate in a sex offender treatment program.
