A 40-year-old North Pole man charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor, child pornography and animal sexual abuse pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a minor on Tuesday.
After reaching an agreement with the state, Phillip Alan Kiser pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 13. The remaining counts of possession of child pornography, distribution of indecent material to minors, exploitation of minors and animal sexual abuse were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. The proceedings took place at Rabinowitz Courthouse.
As part of the agreement, Kiser was sentenced to 60 years with 20 years suspended, followed by a 15 year probation period.
In March 2019, Alaska State Troopers began an investigation after receiving a report that Kiser had sexually abused several children, according to the criminal complaint. Three children told investigators that Kiser engaged in sexual penetration and oral sex with them at his home in North Pole.
Investigators determined that one of the victims was 7 or 8 years old when Kiser abused her between September 2013 and December 2014. Another victim said she was “very young” when Kiser abused her and bribed her with candy to model nude for him, according to the complaint. The third victim was 13 years old when Kiser abused her.
Investigators seized electronic devices and pornographic materials after searching Kiser’s residence. They found more than 1,000 images and videos of child pornography, beastiality and videos showing Kiser engaging in sexual acts with each victim, according to the complaint.
Troopers also seized multiple images and videos of Kiser engaging with a dog, according to the complaint.
Kiser was charged with six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor under the age of 13, five counts of possession of child pornography, five counts of distribution of indecent material to minors, five counts of exploitation of a minor and two counts of animal sexual abuse before reaching an agreement with the state.
He will be formally sentenced at Rabinowitz Courthouse on Nov. 15 by Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson.