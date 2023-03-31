A North Pole man pleaded guilty on Thursday to assault.
Michael Scott Swanson, 41, was charged on Feb. 11, 2020, with felony second-degree assault, two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, and two misdemeanor counts of interfering with the report of a domestic violence crime, in connection with an incident on Feb. 1, 2020.
Swanson pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge of felony third-degree assault. The state dismissed additional charges.
Assistance District Attorney Caitlyn Pierson said, “this does feel like a fair resolution.” She noted that Swanson took responsibility for his actions.
Defense Attorney Thomas Ford said that Swanson has been a model citizen on his release with no compliance issues. “We believe this is a fair and just agreement,” he said.
Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Swanson to two years with two years suspended and three years of supervised probation. Swanson is not allowed to contact victims and is required to complete an anger management class within the year.
The sentence is structured to ensure that he does not come back before the court and conditions are tailored to his rehabilitation, Haines said.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com