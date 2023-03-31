In court
Cristian Baitg/Metro

A North Pole man pleaded guilty on Thursday to assault.

Michael Scott Swanson, 41, was charged on Feb. 11, 2020, with felony second-degree assault, two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, and two misdemeanor counts of interfering with the report of a domestic violence crime, in connection with an incident on Feb. 1, 2020.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com