A vehicle collision left one North Pole resident dead Friday morning, according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch.
Timothy Nowicki, 56, was pronounced dead following the collision. Nowicki’s pickup truck was struck by a tractor-trailer about 7 a.m., according to the trooper dispatch. The incident occurred at the intersection of Airway Drive and Badger Road, causing troopers to close Badger Road for an hour during the investigation.
Troopers have notified the next of kin and are still investigating the incident, the dispatch states.