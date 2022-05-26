A 30-year-old North Pole man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor for allegedly abusing a 12-year-old girl.
Devin Wright was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor related to the alleged offenses, which started in September of 2021, according to court documents.
Alaska State Troopers began investigating Wright on May 20 after receiving a report of suspected abuse. The victim told investigators that Wright reportedly penetrated her vaginally and forced her to perform oral sex on multiple occasions.
The girl said that the sexual acts occurred either when everyone in the house was asleep or nobody was home, according to charging documents.
The girl told investigators that Wright promised to pay her money and told her to “never to tell anyone and that it was their secret,” according to charging documents.
During an interview with troopers, Wright denied the allegations and claimed the child was lying. Wright reportedly admitted that he had walked around the house in just a towel and the child had rubbed his back but denied that it ever went further. Personal items that the child described were found inside the North Pole home where the abuse allegedly took place.
Wright is scheduled to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court on May 31 for a preliminary hearing. He has not previously faced felony charges in the state of Alaska, according to court records.