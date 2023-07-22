Alaska State Troopers

A North Pole man was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault and incest.

Kenneth Abraham Mercer, 31, is accused of sexually assaulting a household member in November 2011, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Fourth Judicial District. Troopers were notified about the alleged abuse on July 8.

