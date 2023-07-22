A North Pole man was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault and incest.
Kenneth Abraham Mercer, 31, is accused of sexually assaulting a household member in November 2011, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Fourth Judicial District. Troopers were notified about the alleged abuse on July 8.
Mercer said on a recorded phone call that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident and did not know the household member was sleeping, according to charging documents. He was charged Thursday with one count of felony first-degree sexual assault, one count of felony second-degree sexual assault, and one count of felony incest.
