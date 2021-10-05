Alaska State Troopers arrested a man Wednesday suspected of pouring gasoline on two people at a home in North Pole, according to court documents.
Matthew David Paul, 42, of North Pole, is charged with two counts of third-degree assault, one count of fourth-degree assault and one count of third-degree criminal mischief.
The charges stem from an incident which occurred late Wednesday evening at a home near Freedom Drive in North Pole. Paul arrived at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. and reportedly began to pour gasoline on his girlfriend without provocation, according to a criminal complaint.
A man at the scene attempted to intervene and sprayed Paul with bear spray, charging documents stated. Paul then poured gasoline on the man and fled the scene.
The woman told troopers that Paul had previously texted that he was going to kill her, the complaint said.
On Sept. 26, two days before the above incident allegedly occurred, Paul reportedly went to his girlfriend’s house and smashed the rear driver side window and windshield of her car and pulled the driver side mirror off the door, according to the complaint.
Paul was arrested by troopers Sept. 30 during a traffic stop on Hurst Road and remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Facility, the complaint said.