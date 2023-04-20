In court

A North Pole man stands accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Daniel Joseph Knudson, 22, was charged Wednesday with eight felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor between the ages of 13 and 18, according to documents filed in the fourth judicial district.

