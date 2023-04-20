A North Pole man stands accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
Daniel Joseph Knudson, 22, was charged Wednesday with eight felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor between the ages of 13 and 18, according to documents filed in the fourth judicial district.
The Alaska Bureau of Investigation opened its investigation into Knudson last December after a female minor under his legal guardianship reported the alleged sexual abuse. According to a complaint filed by Investigator Nicholas Sailer, Knudson reportedly supplied her with alcohol and, on multiple occasions, sexually assaulted her. The alleged assaults occurred in Knudson’s home and his truck.
Two samples taken from the minor tested positive for Knudson’s DNA, according to the State Criminal Detection Laboratory. Investigators reviewed video footage from the home and found 69 home videos deleted by Knudson over a three-day period in December.
Knudson told investigators he denied having sexual interactions with the child.
Sexual assault convictions in Alaska can result in 20 to 99 years of imprisonment and fines up to $100,000.
