The North Pole Police Department is looking to convert one of its officer positions into a part-time seasonal contract position, according to North Pole Police Chief Steve Dutra.
Dutra said the position will be used to patrol the Chena Lakes Recreation Area from May to September. North Pole provides patrol services in the recreational area as part of an agreement with the Fairbanks North Star Borough and Army Corps of Engineers.
“This position wouldn’t necessarily have the same police credentials as a regular police officer,” Dutra said. “It can open up a pool of applicants in the area who have law enforcement experience that just want to work a part time job, but don’t need the extra benefits or medical insurance.”
The pay scale would fall under North Pole PD’s current salary range, which runs from $58,240 to $88,189 annually.
Dutra added the hiring method could be expanded for other “niche needs the department has for filling vacancies we can’t fill with the current staff.”
Dutra said the city’s 2023 budget can cover the position.
North Pole Police Department, like other law enforcement agencies, has struggled to fill job vacancies over the past few years.
Dutra noted several agencies who sent officers to Alaska’s Public Safety Training Academy in Sitka for either training or recertifaction ended up losing recruits to other departments.
“There’s a lot of recruiting down at the academy,” Dutra said. “There’s also a lot of story sharing and departments trying to take people from other departments.”
Dutra called it a good sign that two officers from North Pole sent for a three-week recertification returned.
There’s an app for that
One solution NPPD has tried approaching hiring includes a $3,000 mobile hiring app.
“It’s a little spending, I thought it was a lot but in the current position we’re in, we have to give it a shot,” Dutra said. “If it ends in multiple hires, then we’re good.”
If the return investment doesn’t pan out, Dutra said, NPPD will drop its subscription after this year.
He said since NPPD started using the app, the department’s administration have received “dozens of engagements.”
The app connects prospective applicants with the police chief, lieutenant or other key department personnel and allows them to communicate via a mobile text messaging platform.
He added Lower 48 agencies have had success with the app.
“It seems like a good progress from where we were with little to no interest to now having dozens of people engaging in conversations,” Dutra said. “Folks nowadays like to have instant gratification in conversation and immediate feedback.”
Dutra said NPPD Lt. Jed Smith has been spearheading recruitment efforts.
“He’s been hard at with videos and boosting, phone calls and emails,” Dutra said. “He’s been going out to Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base ... it’s just a constant time-consuming effort but he’s really kicking it off.”