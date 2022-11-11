NORTH POLE — One indicator of a healthy community, where a family would want to live and raise children, is the vibrancy of the local public library. The North Pole branch library is one of those places, according to Fairbanks North Star Borough Library Director Melissa Harter.

She was there with other dignitaries and library supporters to commemorate a specially made outdoor bench at the North Pole Library in honor of Helen Bentley for her generous charitable donation to borough libraries. Specifically, her $6,220,000 donation provided the 50% match needed for the state’s Library Construction Matching Grant program.

