Two North Pole lawmakers took aim at educating their constituents on efforts to recall Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system, just weeks after the system decided some races.
Republicans Rep. Mike Prax (House District 33) and Sen. Robert Myers (Senate District Q) spoke Monday night at a town hall on a proposed initiative to repeal most of ranked choice voting.
Ranked choice voting, approved by Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, changed how Alaskans vote for their state and federal officials. The new system abolished the party primary and placed all candidates running for elected office on the ballot, regardless of party affiliation. The four candidates with the highest number of votes move on to the general election, to be ranked by voters from first to last.
In races where a candidate doesn’t command at least 50% of the vote, candidates with the least amount of votes are eliminated and votes redistributed using a voter’s next choice.
“Lots of people were upset with the way it worked,” Prax said. “And it [ranked choice voting] will be in effect unless it is repealed.”
Ballot Measure 2, backed by the group Alaskans for Better Elections after it collected 40,000 signatures, narrowly passed in 2020 by 4,000 votes.
Prax said there are two ways to repeal it: by voter-supported initiative or legislative priority.
The organization Alaskans for Honest Elections launched an initiative shortly after the Nov. 8 general election to achieve that goal on the 2024 ballot. The group submitted its initiative petition to the lieutenant governor’s office, the first step to put it on the ballot.
Former Gov. Sarah Palin, a U.S. House candidate and vocal ranked choice voting opponent, was among the first of 100 registered voters to sign the petition.
If newly sworn in Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom certifies the petition, Alaskans for Honest Elections has a year to collect the required signatures, about 10% of the number who voted in the 2022 general election. At the House District level, signatures are required from 7% of a district’s voting number.
“You can’t just collect signatures from Anchorage and Fairbanks and call it a night,” Myers said.
An alternative solution could come from legislative-backed changes to the current ranked-choice voting system.
Both Myers and Prax said legislative changes could likely falter if introduced, something incoming Alaska Senate President Gary Stevens (R-North Pole) hinted at in a November press conference while announcing a bipartisan senate coalition.
“We need to maintain momentum on the initiative because if the Legislature doesn’t make changes in this upcoming session, then there won’t be time to implement changes before the election process starts in 2024,” Prax said. “If we wait until 2024, odds are it will be too late and people will become accustomed to it and we’re stuck to it.”
Both North Pole lawmakers advised locals to keep an eye on the upcoming legislative session. Prax said if a citizen-backed petition gains traction, it could force lawmakers to develop and push through their own reform. Both also advocate for citizen engagement, free of Outside influence.
“This really needs to be a citizen-backed initiative, not a great big mess,” Myers said.
Myers said ranked choice voting failed on a number of promises, including an ability to add more third-party candidates to the list and muting negative campaigning.
“If anything, we saw more negative campaigning, especially toward the end,” Myers said.
Myers added the only third-party candidate to gain traction was Liberation Chris Bye, who ran for the U.S. House against Palin, Republican Nick Begich and Democrat incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola.
Most statewide races were either a mixture of multiple Republicans and a Democrat, or two Democrats and two Republicans, Myers said.
In the race for Myers’ seat, his opponents included Alaska Independence Party candidate Arthur Serkov and nonpartisan John Bennett. Senate Seat R’s race featured AIP candidate Bert Williams.
Breaking out ‘dark money’
The initiative backed by Alaskans for Honest Elections would repeal only open primary and ranked choice general election components.
Myers said he believes Measure 2 failed to deliver on its promise to fight dark money.
Ballot Measure 2 requires Outside groups that spend money to influence Alaska elections to disclose the funding source of their contributions. The provision was designed to combat “dark money,” or ” or undisclosed political spending meant to influence the decision of a voter.”
Measure 2 itself was heavily backed by Outside interests including election reform groups Unite America and FairVote Action Fund.
“We are losing control of the political process, and we need a serious commitment to regain control of it,” Prax said. “It is just so easy to manipulate people when there is so much money in government hands. It’s to the benefit of so few people to manipulate the process and control who is elected.”
Myers added that any dark money component should be a separate initiative so that advocates of ranked choice voting can’t fall back on it.
Prax said there’s an initiative in the works to repeal all elements of ranked choice voting, including dark money, but it may not gain traction.
The preference now remains backing the Alaskans for Honest Elections measure.
“We hope that this other group communicates with Alaskans for Honest Elections,” he said.