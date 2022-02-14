North Pole has a lot of needs to address, including funding for its sewer main extension, a combined heat/power plant for the area, and a training facility for Interior area law enforcement
All the items have large price tags associated with them and are included in the city’s annual legislative priorities to the state. The council recently approved its list to send to the state Legislature as it meets in Juneau.
Sewer main extension
North Pole’s priority focuses on an extension of its sewer main, at an estimated $3.5 million cost.
According to the priorities list, the city needs the main extension to satisfy a violation notice from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. The channel North Pole Utility uses to discharge treated wastewater has been an issue since 2013 due to the wastewater not always reaching its final destination in the Tanana River.
A planned 7,000-foot discharge would remedy this, delivering the treated effluent to the proper part of the Tanana River. North Pole has completed engineering and design specs but needs the cash to move forward.
According to the priorities list, the project’s high cost is due to location, the proposed main’s length and the need to weatherize it from subzero temperatures that otherwise would freeze the wastewater.
North Pole Mayor Mike Welch said DEC has been working with the city to resolve the issue for three years.
The project can only be bid on when the city “has 100% funding” to ensure it can be completed in one building season. The city has promised to provide $500,000 internally for the project on top of the $3.5 million needed. However, because the sewer utility is an enterprise fund designed to serve only utility customers, the city cannot set a citywide tax to raise money.
Heat and power
North Pole is eying a $2.4 million ambition to integrate a proposed combined heat and power plant into its system.
“The project will economically address several of the issues faced by the residents of North Pole,” the item states.
The combined heat and power plant is a proposed $115 million project by a “consortium of private and public groups,” Welch said.
The U.S. The Department of Energy requires a final proposal by May 31. According to Welch, if selected, the Energy Department would fund 80%, of the cost (about $90 million); a 20% match (about $24 million) would be needed.
“It’s a competitive project but we believe we have our act together to make a solid case,” Welch said.
The $2.4 million requested from the state would integrate the plant into the city’s system. Heat waste created by generators would be integrated into water pipelines to facilities such as schools and the fire and police departments. Residents and private businesses would be able to purchase heat at a rate similar to wood fuel or natural gas.
Reducing air pollution would be another goal.
Interior Training Facility
North Pole has asked the state for up to $11 million for a training facility devoted to state, federal and local law enforcement agencies in the Interior. The proposed facility would accommodate everything from community outreach programs to firearms training.
A drivers’ training course for all law enforcement and fire/emergency medical services would be another component.
According to the priorities list, initial phase building estimates are $6 million, including land acquisition.