119 North Pole graduates received their diplomas Monday evening at the Carlson Center.
Three students gave the class a few parting words of wisdom.
Wilson Wade told the class that they can’t stay comfortable forever. “You are going to change the world, for better or for worse,” he said.
Keith Whisel said that they have the opportunity to define their own future.
Olivia Smith passed along her wisdom that everyone in their graduating class contributed to part of who they are. “We have the power to leave a positive mark on other people’s lives,” she said.
The staff commencement speaker, Elizabeth Alexander, has been a teacher and coach at North Pole High School for 18 years.
She said many students shed tears in her classroom over the years. “The moments we feel the most are the memories we remember the longest,” she said.
She spoke about “adulting,” and said that the students have the knowledge and skills to be adults. “Now you get to be your own boss and choose your own adventures,” she said.
“With your diploma in hand and American dreams at heart, you are ready to do your own adulting,” she said.
Valedictorian Camila Boyle earned a 4.22 grade point average and was offered more than $200,000 in scholarships. She said that the most important thing in life for the graduating class was to be true to themselves.
Salutatorian Jacob Dawley earned a 4.21 grade point average and was offered more than $200,000 in scholarships. He said that graduation ended their 13 years of schooling and now they looked to the future. He said that the Covid-19 pandemic marked the start of their time in high school, but they bounced back with energy and excitement.
Principal Michelle Spillane said she is proud of each graduate.
“Over the past four years, our graduates have been tested in ways that have caused them to develop a new determination to overcome any challenge they may face,” Spillane said. “They have leaned into their education when it might have been easier to walk away. Instead of giving up, they found the determination to finish what they started.”
The graduates totaled $1,166,333 in scholarships.
The NPHS Concert Choir sang the national anthem and “Make Them Hear You” from Ragtime. The NHPS and NPMS band and orchestra played the processional and recessional.
Families and friends cheered as the graduates received their diplomas.
