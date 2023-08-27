North Pole Fire

Johansson Wing Wing Architects

A pre-design concept plan of a three-story North Pole Fire Station, rendered by Palmer-based Johansson Wing Wing Architects.

 Johansson Wing Wing Architects

The North Pole Fire Department has been eyeing a new fire station for some time. Its final pre-design conceptual drawings paint a picture of a modernized three-story building that can meet the city’s emergency operations needs, according to Fire Chief Chad Heineken.

“We are really happy with what our architects provided,” Heineken said at a Monday North Pole City Council meeting. “It took a lot of back and forth to come up with a product that would fit within the parameters of the space.”

