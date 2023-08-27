The North Pole Fire Department has been eyeing a new fire station for some time. Its final pre-design conceptual drawings paint a picture of a modernized three-story building that can meet the city’s emergency operations needs, according to Fire Chief Chad Heineken.
“We are really happy with what our architects provided,” Heineken said at a Monday North Pole City Council meeting. “It took a lot of back and forth to come up with a product that would fit within the parameters of the space.”
He added the goal was to develop a plan “that would serve the city’s needs for 40 or 40 years.”
The new fire station would be located across from complex current fire station and five-bay fire apparatus building, weight room and classrooms.
“It would allow us to maintain the current station as the new one is being built,” Heineken said.
Once the new station is occupied, the old facility would be converted into a space for the city’s public works department.
The estimated floor plan from the ground floor would be about 17,406 square feet, include bays for command vehicles, engines and ambulances, kitchen and dining room, gym, storage for fire gear, extractor and dryers to remove smoke and chemicals from firefighter turn-outs.
“The bays would be deep enough where we could have two fire trucks parked in them,” Heineken said. “We didn’t want to run into the problem in the future of storing apparatus and trailers.”
The second floor would include 16 dorms, laundry and storage for on-duty firefighters.
He noted the dorms are more than what North Pole Fire Department has on staff, but cited anticipated growth in need for services, scholarships and apprenticeships.
The third story includes mostly offices, training and conference facilities.
“It’s plenty of space for us to grow into,” Heineken said.
The next step: finding funding for its design and construction. Heineken estimated building a new fire station would cost $17.3 million.
“This [design] is just the first step,” Heineken said. “This helps to start making plans to build this station.”
Heineken said the North Pole will have designs ready to supply as funding streams become available. Funding could take the form of grants or legislative requests.
Councilmember Jeffrey Jacobson said the tentative concept rounds up. The station design makes use of a compact station, and once done, North Pole can refurbish an existing building for another department.
Jacobson noted the added benefit will allow the public works to place its equipment into warm storage, a barrier that limits what the city can already purchase, store and operate.
“We’ve outgrown the space in providing EMT ambulance services to all of 99705 [zip code], along with the amount of equipment and staffing we have,” Jacobson said. “This [fire station] is something that is high on our priority list, along with our main water supply system.”
