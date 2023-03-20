North Pole Fire Department wants to donate an old fire engine to another Alaska community in need, a request which will be made at Monday’s North Pole City Council meeting.
According to a memo from North Pole Fire Chief Chad Heineken, Engine 24 has been in service since 1993, when it was purchased. The fire apparatus is a fire pumper/water tender.
North Pole Fire Department purchased a new replacement set to arrive later this year. The department lacks the heated space to keep the vehicle in reserve.
North Pole’s city code requires most vehicles to be auctioned off. However, Heineken estimates the fire engine would only net between $5,000 and $8,000.
“I recommend seeking out other communities within Alaska that can show a genuine need for this type of apparatus and then donate it,” Heineken wrote in his memo.
At the March 6 North Pole City Council meeting, Heineken explained a new engine costs $1.8 million.
“I really believe in doing the right thing and send this engine that still has some life in it to a small community,” Heineken said. “It would be a tragedy to send it to an auction where someone would buy it to put it in their back yard where it would rot.”
He added many small communities don’t have the money to even purchase it at auction.
The retired water tender has seen 3,500 hours of service, can carry 2,500 gallons of water and has an eight-person cab.
The tender will be donated to a community or organization based on an application vetting process overseen by a committee involving a fire department employee, a department volunteer, city director, a North Pole resident and a councilmember, as well as a fire chief from another borough fire department.
The city council, at its Monday meeting, will also discuss an amendment on its employee harassment policy, consider requests to push a public works position to full time and whether to accept a $46,000 drainage survey grant to address chronic flooding in the city.
North Pole’s meeting starts at 7 p.m., Monday, at North Pole City Hall, 125 Snowman Lane. The meeting will also be streamed live on the city’s Youtube channel. For more information, visit www.northpolealaska.com.
