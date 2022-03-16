A North Pole couple is facing felony child abuse charges after the pair allegedly repeatedly abused and restrained a young child with duct tape.
Lance Milton, 36, and Ashleigh Milton, 36, both of North Pole, were charged Saturday with one count of kidnapping and one count of third-degree assault related to the alleged abuse, which reportedly began six months ago. Lance Milton faces an additional charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
On Wednesday, Alaska State Troopers were contacted to help the Office of Children’s Services in removing five children from the home in North Pole due to a report of child abuse. The agency provided investigators with a photo that showed a child with bound hands wearing a diaper that was taped around the child’s waist, according to charging documents.
The following day, on March 10, troopers conducted an interview with Lance Milton who said “the whole reason why [the child] has been getting tied up or having a collar around his neck is due to [the child] not doing their schoolwork,” according to charging documents. Lance told investigators that the child would get tied to a metal cart in the morning and would often be restrained for more than 11 hours.
Ashleigh Milton told troopers that the pair had repeatedly taped the child, who is Lance’s biological child, to the dining room table and placed a bucket over the child’s head “so [the child] can focus on schoolwork,” according to charging documents. Ashleigh reportedly revealed that she would place a piece of duct tape over the child’s mouth and on the wrists while the child was tied to the table.
According to charging documents, the child had chaffing on the back of the neck and wrists that wouldn’t heal because it would be re-injured as a result of the repeated abuse. Ashleigh told investigators that she would let the child urinate in a red Solo cup while restrained.
On March 11, troopers conducted a search of the couple’s North Pole home and located several rolls of duct tape, a metal table that smelled like urine, and cardboard box that was allegedly taped to the child’s head while the child was completing homework, according to charging documents.
The couple is expected to appear in Fairbanks court for a preliminary hearing on March 22. A records check revealed that neither party has previously faced felony charges in the state of Alaska.