The North Pole city council will get a look at Mayor Mike Welch’s proposed budget and mill rate starting tonight.

The meeting will be held in the North Pole City Council chambers, 125 Snowman Lane, and will be live streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

