The North Pole city council will get a look at Mayor Mike Welch’s proposed budget and mill rate starting tonight.
The meeting will be held in the North Pole City Council chambers, 125 Snowman Lane, and will be live streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.
Welch’s budget proposes a slightly lower mill rate and sales tax for 2023. Welch proposed a 5% sales tax (down from 5.5%) and a property tax set at 3.5 mills, down half-percent from 2022. The maximum single-transaction will also be increased to $15.
The recommended budget includes projected revenues of $8.38 million, up from $6.46 million as of Oct. 31. The general sales tax sees a boost from $4.15 million this year ($3.77 million collected as of Oct. 31) to nearly $5 million for 2023. Another projected increase includes online sales taxes, jumping from $320,000 to $500,000.
Property tax revenue would see only a slight bump from $1.13 million from $1.04 million.
Welch’s budget also removes federally-provided Covid-19 local fiscal recovery funding as pandemic-era funding has wound down.
The community purpose fund is budgeted at $298,750, with revenue coming form the city’s bed tax and North Pole Festival Fund. The community purpose fund provides grants to nonprofits or activities.
Welch’s budget also includes grants the the city’s police and public works departments receive, along with
Welch’s proposed general fund budget matches the city’s $8.38 million revenue projections. The largest recommended allocations are the North Pole Fire Department at nearly $3 million and the North Pole Police Department at $2.77 million, followed by Public Works at $1.35 million. Administration would be budgeted at $929,000 and the Clerk’s office at $336,000.
North Pole also operates its own sewer and water utilities. Welch recommended a water utility operating budget for $1.59 million and sewer for $970,000.
The budget’s capital projects fleet fund, used for vehicle replacement reserves or maintenance, recommends $594,824, including $250,000 for the fire department, $140,000 for police and $159,824 for public works and a $45,000 reserve.
The budget was then presented to the council in a three-night budget work shop Oct. 24-26.
Departments also set some long-term goals for the upcoming year.
Police Chief Steve Dutra noted while his department has come under budget for the past 11 years, it faces a continued staffing shortage for “long periods of time” that place “significant demands on the police officers are their families.” However, Dutra noted the department has successfully managed to use or secure funding from various sources, continues to support several community outreach and policing programs, and stated the police department’s equipment “is in good shape.”
Fire Chief Chad Heinken wrote his department’s short-term goals include hiring two additional firefighters and increase its shift size from four to five people due to an increase in emergency calls. Its long-term goals over the next several years including building a live fire training prop next to the existing drill tower, seek funding to remodel or add on to the current fire station and develop a North Pole fire marshal’s office, a role currently contracted out to the state of Alaska.
City Services Director Danny Wallace and Public Works Supervisor Cody Lougee noted 2023’s public works goals will include finding support for stormwater drainage studies to address spring thaw flooding and rehabilitation of the Doughchee Avenue bridge.
The Public Works Department noted the city still faces challenges from flooding and projects increased energy and road maintenance costs next year.
The utilities department recommended an incremental rate increase (two-hundredth of a cent per gallon) “to address the gap between expenses and revenue,” noting that the city’s customer base has increased from 575 people in 2017 to nearly 1,600 currently, on top of increased energy and supply costs and failing water main in the city center.
The city building department intends to focus on updating the North Pole building codes and procedures, including a review of its fee structure to address “increased city and contract inspection costs. Like other departments, the building’s departments largest challenges include staffing and training, something it hopes to solve by hiring a part-time employee.
Welch and his finance team started the budget process in September when department heads submitted budget requests. Welch reviewed the requests before the finance department started work on the recommended budget.
The council will review the budget this month and adopt it at the Dec. 12 meeting, according to the current budget timeline.