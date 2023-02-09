The North Pole City Council approved a resolution Monday night opposing Kinross Alaska’s planned Manh Choh Mine truck hauling plan.
The council resolution supports the mining project itself to “successfully move forward.” It cites several concerns that have come up over the past year. The concerns include potential safety and infrastructure issues from increased truck traffic, along with air quality.
“It makes clear we are supporting the mine project and not the transportation plan,” said Councilmember Jeff Jacobson, who sponsored the resolution.
Kinross currently plans to haul the gold ore using double-trailer trucks from the Manh Choh mine to Kinross Fort Knox on 247 miles of highway around the clock. According to Kinross, the full profile includes a 95-foot vehicle weighing 82.5 tons fully loaded.
Empty tractor-trailers would also travel back from the mine.
The route would use parts of the Alaska, Richardson and Steese highways, and come through parts of Fairbanks by way of the Mitchell Expressway, Peger Road and the Johansen Expressway.
The project starts in late 2024 and will run four to five years.
Members from Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways (ASAH) made a presentation at the North Pole council meeting. ASAH has been staunchly opposed to Kinross trucking plan, calling it unprecedented and a catalyst to turning Alaska’s highways into a haul road.
ASAH member Gary Wilken made clear his organization isn’t against mining, just the trucking portion.
He added there were no existing haul plans close to what Kinross plans, especially in Arctic and sub-Arctic conditions.
“We are the the guinea pigs,” Wilken said.
He said interviews and announcements from Kinross executives have cited planned expanded activity in coming years.
“There are hundreds of mines out there for the next 40 or 50 years,” Wilken said. “Prove me wrong, Kinross, that this not a 40- or 50-year deal.”
An independent consultant paid for by the Alaska Department of Transportation is currently developing a corridor analysis on the entire route, which will include the Kinross haul plan. An advisory technical committee made up of representatives from local, state and federal groups is providing input on the analysis. DOT has noted nothing prevents Kinross from using roads so long as they follow legal driver and weight limits.
Some North Pole council members had concerns about the quality of truck drivers hired to drive the route.
“You can’t get drivers anywhere anyway, so you’re going to get drivers from Florida driving these Arctic conditions with my family on the road,” said Councilmember David Skipps.
Kinross in the past has stated it will hire only experienced drivers who will undergo further training.
Councilmember Jeff Jacobson noted that the city of Fairbanks pays its equipment operators a fair wage but said it likely can’t compete with the Kinross-selected contractor.
“The number of operators [required] is going to be a deathblow to the rest of us trying to get operators,” Jacobson said.
Jacobson, a municipal public works director by day, along with Mayor Mike Welch, also noted the limited resources available to maintain roads.
“I can imagine these big trucks tearing up roads,” Welch said.
Councilmember Anton Keller said it sounds like Kinross is “passing the buck.”
“If you have a subcontractor doing the job, you don’t have to worry about the liability of what is going on for that trucking,” Keller said. “You’re just focused on what’s going on at the mine and at the refinery.”
He wondered if other involved companies should be asked if they are addressing concerns.
In adopting the resolution, Jacobson acknowledged the North Pole council was setting a precedent.
“We are going on record stating our opposition to a single plan being presented to the state of Alaska,” Jacobson said. “We are at least getting our legislators’ attention by saying ‘we have a problem here that needs to be looked at here more closely.’”
The Fairbanks City Council passed a resolution in December supporting the Manh Choh mine but expressed hope that Kinross would find alternative solutions to hauling the ore.
Fairbanks Councilmember Jerry Cleworth had provided a substitute to the original resolution that largely focused on the trucking plan itself.
The North Pole resolution provides some recommendations to the issue. The suggestions include working with the state, the Alaska Railroad Corporation and U.S. Defense Department on a long-range rail extension or revisiting building a mill closer to the project that could be used by future surrounding mines.
Another suggestion includes adjusting the hauling schedule to avoid peak commute periods and avoid nighttime operations due to noise pollution.
Welch said he plans to present the resolution to the Interior delegation in Juneau later this month.
“I hope when we go to Juneau in two weeks that they’ll [legislators] understand we’re bringing it with us,” Welch said.
Keller added it’s not about stalling a mining project.
“We love to see our resources developed,” Keller said. Keller noted in Idaho, where he grew up, mining and lumber were huge.
“I grew up watching this stuff, but we need to do it efficiently and effectively,” Keller said. “Watching this resolution come to pass has been interesting and inspiring of how we need to come together as public and elected officials to see change.”