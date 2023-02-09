Ore haul schematic

Kinross

Ore haul train configuration as provided by Kinross, November 2022.

 Kinross

The North Pole City Council approved a resolution Monday night opposing Kinross Alaska’s planned Manh Choh Mine truck hauling plan.

The council resolution supports the mining project itself to “successfully move forward.” It cites several concerns that have come up over the past year. The concerns include potential safety and infrastructure issues from increased truck traffic, along with air quality.

