North Pole

North Pole City Hall and Police Department.

 Kris Capps/News-Miner

North Pole’s city council held an executive session at its meeting Monday night on the status of a lawsuit against Williams Alaska Petroleum, Inc. following an Alaska Supreme Court decision in May that held the company liable for pollution of part of the city’s groundwater table.

North Pole Mayor Mike Welch moved the meeting into executive session, citing that if certain matters were discussed openly “it would be detriment to the finances of the city and the matters that we have protected by [attorney privilege].”

