North Pole’s city council held an executive session at its meeting Monday night on the status of a lawsuit against Williams Alaska Petroleum, Inc. following an Alaska Supreme Court decision in May that held the company liable for pollution of part of the city’s groundwater table.
North Pole Mayor Mike Welch moved the meeting into executive session, citing that if certain matters were discussed openly “it would be detriment to the finances of the city and the matters that we have protected by [attorney privilege].”
Before entering into executive session, North Pole attorney Zane Wilson provided a brief update, noting that North Pole was not directly involved in the State Supreme Court decision.
The Alaska Supreme Court affirmed a lower court decision on May 26 holding Williams Alaska, the one-time owner of the petroleum refinery in North Pole liable for expenses incurred by Flint Hills Refinery and the state of Alaska in cleaning up contamination caused by sulfolane.
Williams Alaska owned and operated the old refinery near Energy Way from 1977 to 2004 before it was sold to Flint Hills Alaska. During its operations, Williams Alaska used the chemical compound sulfolane in its refining process, which seeped into the water table over time due to spills and poor maintenance.
The Supreme Court decision notes that Williams had detected the chemical in 1996 but did not report it to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation until 2001. A lab manager had found sulfolane concentrations “ranging from 250,000 to 2.7 parts per billion.”
It was later discovered , Williams also used firefighting foam containing per- and polyfluoralkyl substances or “forever chemicals” (PFAS) for its fire response practices, which also seeped into the groundwater.
Flint Hills purchased the refinery in 2004, but it wasn’t until 2009 that sulfolane was detected in the drinking water wells, prompting response by both Flint Hills and the state to remediate the issue.
Flint Hills and the state later sued Williams Alaska seeking a recovery of costs, something they were granted. A lower district court ruled in favor Flint Hills and the state in 2020, and the Williams appealed shortly thereafter.
The Supreme Court ultimately upheld the lower court’s decision, holding Williams Alaska financially liable for the costs that Flint Hills spent on new wells and other mitigation efforts, estimated at $100 million.
Wilson told the North Pole city council that the city was part of the litigation efforts right up until the appeal, when it was severed from the case. He noted the city had a jury trial component.
Wilson, North Pole’s city attorney, said the Supreme Court’s decision was a “victory all around for the state, Flint Hills and the city” even though the city wasn’t directly involved in the Alaska Supreme Court process.
Wilson said there were efforts to resolve some matters, but “got caught up in the larger issues between Flint Hills, Williams and the state of Alaska.”
“Williams as a practical matter is out of options at this point,” Wilson said. “Williams, however, doesn’t see it that way because they are going to file petition with the U.S. Supreme Court asking them to review this case.”
Wilson said the argument has a statistical “one-half of one percent to be granted.”
He added it have a slightly better chance of getting heard based on the dollar amount awarded to Flint Hills and the state. Flint Hill alone stood to benefit up to $100 million, while the state could receive another $15 million.
“That high amount tends to get people’s attention,” Wilson said.
Wilson noted that Williams believes it has grounds that because Alaska Department of Conservation didn’t designated sulfolane as a regulated substance, it cannot change its position on the chemical’s status.
Wilson added that Williams Alaska believes the matter was a strong argument in the nation’s highest court.
“Williams has itself convinced that that is a flip-flop that denied them their reasonable expectations and was a due process violation,” Wilson said.
