Housing shortage

News-Miner file

Seeing a need for housing, Fairbanks City Council member Valerie Therrien proposed in 2021 a building tax exemption similar to what the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly has passed within its military facilities zone.

 News-Miner file

The North Pole City Council meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. to consider a number of budget adjustments and land development decisions.

The meeting will be held via Zoom conference and streamed on Youtube.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.