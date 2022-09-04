The North Pole City Council meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. to consider a number of budget adjustments and land development decisions.
The meeting will be held via Zoom conference and streamed on Youtube.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The North Pole City Council meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. to consider a number of budget adjustments and land development decisions.
The meeting will be held via Zoom conference and streamed on Youtube.
Chief among the land development decisions under new business is a resolution to purchase about 36 acres of land for $245,000 just outside of city limits.
The purchase is part of an agreement between North Pole and the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (or AIDEA) to develop infrastructure and eventually a minimum 100 housing units. The city would transfer the land to AIDEA ownership.
The agreement stipulates that AIDEA would develop the land over two years, including subdivision, utilities and roads. An extension can be granted if requested; if targets aren’t met, the city has the option have the deed to the land returned or reimbursed for the purchase of the land.
In previous meetings with the city council, AIDEA officials noted an environmental study had been conducted. The biggest concern was groundwater contamination from high sulfolane and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) levels, something that will require hooking into city water and sewer utilities. There were no traces of surface soil contamination.
Another condition requires the city to annex the land into city limits, which will require a months-long petition process with the Alaska Local Boundary Commission.
Annexation would be required for AIDEA or developers to take advantage of the city’s Military Facilities Zone designation, which allows developers to take advantage of specific loan programs offered by Alaska Housing Finance Authority.
AIDEA’s board of directors still needs to officially approve the final agreement adopted by the North Pole city council in August.
According to an AIDEA Aug. 3 presentation, the overall subdivision concept targets an eventual buildout of 167 units, including 48 one-bedroom apartments, 119 two-and-three bedroom townhomes, 10 acres of green space, including a park and 13 lots for builders.
Utilities would be constructed to the city’s standards.
The project was initially proposed to address Eielson Air Force Base’s severe military housing shortage.
Eagle Estates responsibility
The council will be asked to approve a resolution accepting responsibility for Lot B-2 of Eagle Estates subdivision from Stepping Stone Builders.
The city and Stepping Stone inked an agreement in February for the construction company to include sewers, roads and water construction improvements.
According to a city staff memo, private and state inspectors monitored work throughout the summer and signed off on the improvements
The city council will also be asked to approve an ordinance amending the city’s pay scale for its utility accountant position, adjusting the police department budget and granting a request allowing the North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce to spend allocated bed taxes on a new welcome center.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.