North Pole Police Chief Steve Dutra.

The North Pole City Council meets at 7 tonight to consider approving two ordinances and a resolution supporting the creation of a state-certified veterans cemetery in Salcha.

One of the ordinances, 2023-05, would increase the pay scale for North Pole police officers across the board, including recruits and new police officers. The wages would increase by $4 an hour, with recruits starting with $30 an hour and first-year officers at $32 an hour. The wage increase applies to the entire salary schedule steps, or level of experience.