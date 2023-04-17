The North Pole City Council meets at 7 tonight to consider approving two ordinances and a resolution supporting the creation of a state-certified veterans cemetery in Salcha.
One of the ordinances, 2023-05, would increase the pay scale for North Pole police officers across the board, including recruits and new police officers. The wages would increase by $4 an hour, with recruits starting with $30 an hour and first-year officers at $32 an hour. The wage increase applies to the entire salary schedule steps, or level of experience.
Police Chief Steve Dutra told the City Council on April 3 the salary increase will allow North Pole to be more competitive in recruiting officers, a challenge departments across the nation face.
The salary schedule would also reduce the number of officers from 14 to 13 to accommodate the costs. NPPD currently has vacancies for a police officer, sergeant and detective.
A second ordinance, Ord. 2023-06, would allow the city to accept two grants, totaling $52,905, to pay for a stormwater drainage study. North Pole seeks to conduct the two-phase study to address flooding in low-lying areas of west of the Richardson Highway and a city-wide drainage overview. Spring break-out causes annual flooding in parts of North Pole that “directly impacts housing, businesses, infrastructure ... and threatens the water quality in Thirtymile Slough,” according to the grant agreement.
The resolution for a cemetery provides support from North Pole for the need of a veterans cemetery.
Alaska only has two established veterans cemeteries: one in Sitka in Southeast Alaska and a second on Fort Richardson, on the U.S. Army installation itself.
The concept has been in the works since the early 2000s when David Guttenberg, then a state representative, introduced legislation that initially failed. The Legislature eventually authorized the establishment of veterans cemetery in 2009 and signed into law by then-Gov. Sarah Palin. The state set aside $6 million in 2011 and has federal grant funding earmarked for it.
Two parcels — one in Fox and second in Ester — were considered but rejected due to several issues. The state purchased a lot in Salcha in 2022 that eventually met federal standards.
A U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs grant would provide the bulk of the funding for the project.
The city council meets in person at North Pole City Hall, 125 Snowman Lane, and will stream the meeting live on its YouTube channel.