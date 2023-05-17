An application deadline is coming closer for the city of North Pole regarding a proposed combined heat and power plant. The North Pole City Council received an update at its Monday night meeting on the proposed project, including an estimated cost point and funding required.
“There was a very in-depth analysis done by a very significant number of organizations on this,” said City Services Director Danny Wallace. “It is a local initiative that will include a project to put a power plant in the footprint at the old Flint Hill refinery location.”
The proposed combined power plant would offer low-cost heat and power to city facilities and potential homes and commercial businesses built near it. It would be powered by natural gas and will be built on already contaminated land due to past petroleum refinement operations.
However, the project’s projected $80 million price tag is “contingent on getting significant levels of funding for the project itself.”
Originally a private-public focused project, Wallace said the city of North Pole, under Mayor Mike Welch, took the lead because it needs a project manager.
According to a project document, the partners who collaborated on the proposal include Welch, Bernie Karl with Chena Power, Aurora Energy, Brent Sheets with the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the National Energy Technology Lab, Houweling’s Tomatoes, Hobbs Industries, Western Energy Systems, Read Leaf Resources, Hamilton Maurer International, Marathon Petroleum Alasak and the Worley Group.
Wallace said the city requested $50 million from the U.S. Department of Energy, while the city can be eligible for a reduced 20% local match in project costs. Existing infrastructure, including a 20-acre gravel pad has an estimated $30 million value and would be considered an in-kind contribution.
According to the project report, it would cost $40 million for final design, construction, equipment, retrofit of existing infrastructure and startup fuel. Another $10 million would be needed to construct the district heating system to distribute waste heat to customers.
“We will find out in the next couple of weeks if we can continue on with our application,” Wallace said. North Pole must submit its final application by June 28.
Wallace said a final proposal needs to provide “more fidelity on the location and what the project plan would be and how it would be constructed.”
A final proposal would require about $30,000, subject to city council appropriations.
If the city secured the available funding, the project could take a minimum of 16 months from the time of award to a contractor to full operations.
According to the project document, the power plant could reduce combined electrical and thermal energy costs by 20 to 40% compared to current sources.
The proposed project would take a two-phase approach. The first phase would include two liquified natural gas-fired engines, a heat recovery system and ancillary equipment to generate heat and power. It could generate up to 87,000 megawatts of power, which could potentially be sold to Golden Valley Electric Association. The system would generate up to 210,000 Metric Million British Thermal Units of heat.
The project has been discussed for more than a year and has been seen as a way for North Pole to reduce its energy and heat costs. The city spends about $750,000 a year on oil to keep water and sewer lines from freezing during the winter months.
The site is located near the Brookside Park subdivision and could serve as a potential source of heat for up to 240 residential units. Commercial customers could include the planned Three Bears store.
Added community benefits, according to the project document, includes the reduction in wintertime PM2.5 pollution caused by oil and wood stove furnaces, creation of local jobs and possible long-term inclusion of greenhouses to help offset any carbon dioxide emissions.
A longer-term second phase would include installation of a gasifier and synthesis gas (syngas) combustion engine system. The syngas system could utilize different fuel sources, such as coal or biomass, to create additional heat and electricity. The inclusion of community and commercial greenhouses would offset any carbon emissions.
North Pole Councilmember Jeff Jacobson recommended placing the project in the public’s sphere of notice so residents aren’t surprised by its sudden appearance.
“It would put us on the map as being innovative and as a source of electricity and heat to help our community,” Jacobson said.
Wallace agreed, noting transparency will be best given the $80 million price tag.
“If we can earmark the grants and list the benefits and be proactive, it will help put out a lot of fires,” Wallace said.