North Pole

North Pole City Hall and Police Department.

 Kris Capps/News-Miner

An application deadline is coming closer for the city of North Pole regarding a proposed combined heat and power plant. The North Pole City Council received an update at its Monday night meeting on the proposed project, including an estimated cost point and funding required.

“There was a very in-depth analysis done by a very significant number of organizations on this,” said City Services Director Danny Wallace. “It is a local initiative that will include a project to put a power plant in the footprint at the old Flint Hill refinery location.”

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.