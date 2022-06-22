The North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce is looking to re-energize a place where visitors can be welcome, but it needs support, according to Chamber Board member Howard Rixie.
Rixie brought up the idea at Monday’s North Pole City Council meeting when he submitted a formal request asking to reallocate $20,000 in bed tax revenue earmarked for refurbishing the North Pole Visitor Information Cabin to instead build a new welcome center. The funding would be allocated over multiple years, Rixie said. A new welcome center would be situated in the North Pole Plaza near Pagoda.
“The old cabin is beyond repair, and there is no way to refurbish it,” Rixie said.
Another request is that the city deeds land to the chamber to be used for a land exchange to secure the desired plaza location.
The request comes in part from what Rixie said was the energy of a new board that took over in January.
“These are young, passionate people who are really energetic and want to build relationships among the residents and businesses of North Pole and make the community more enticing,” Rixie said.
The property the current visitor information center sits on was quick-deeded to the chamber by its property owner for $10.
Rixie said the chamber plans to invite the old owner to take back the property for the same amount. He added someone is willing to demolish the old cabin free of charge.
According to the chamber’s request, a new center would welcome tourists and new residents, spotlight local businesses, provide a local meeting place and host up-and-coming businesses with “pop-up” events.
“We’re calling it a welcome center more so than a visitor’s center because we’re not only welcoming visitors but new residents so they know where to go for their needs,” Rixie said.
The proposed building concept would be a single-story, 560-square-foot log cabin with a six-foot porch.
It would include a single great room with a conference setup, and its walls would be dedicated to North Pole’s history, businesses and service organizations. It would also have a restroom and smaller storage room. Two outside pavilions with picnic tables would provide a lunch spot or space for family gatherings.
Funding would come from the previously allocated but unused $20,000 in bed tax funds, funds from the old cabin land sale, $4,000 in bed taxes from 2021 and additional ones yet to be allocated, as well as whatever grants or sponsorships the chamber can secure.
The chamber’s request estimates the cost to be around $70,000, based on current market rates.
Rixie told the council that if North Pole agrees to the land exchange, it looks to hook up utilities and lay the foundation by Sept. 30 and complete construction by Labor Day, Sept. 3, 2023.
Rixie said the chamber chose the plaza site “because it’s the most productive place the welcome center can contribute to the community.”
Mayor Mike Welch mentioned the possibility of a new visitor center in the planned new plaza that Three Bears Alaska will develop on the south end of town.
Rixie said while that might be ideal, the chamber hopes to keep on top of its time table. Three Bears wouldn’t be in North Pole until at least next fall.
“We want to stay connected to our old city center,” Rixie said. “It would be fantastic for Three Bears to build a new welcome center at their site, since there will be a large population there, and become a potential new center.”
If a new center goes into the planned Three Bears plaza, Rixie said the chamber could turn the cabin into a museum dedicated to the history of the North Pole and Athabascan culture.
“That cabin will have a meaningful impact for the community,” Rixie said.
Welch said he was leaning toward addressing the topic in July, based on the council’s direction.
Council member Jeff Jacobson applauded the chamber’s efforts, though he had some concern that the land the City would exchange has the potential to be a valuable commercial development down the road.
He also asked if the new welcome center site would have room to expand in future years if it becomes a museum. Rixie said depending on the cabin’s location, it could accommodate a building up to three times the planned size.