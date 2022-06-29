The city of North Pole placed a ban on the sale of fireworks Tuesday, according to a news release from North Pole Fire Chief Chad Heineken.
Heineken ordered the ban on fireworks by all vendors within city limits, citing various factors.
“Due to the current weather conditions, the forecasted weather and the lack of available firefighting resources in the Interior of Alaska, the use of fireworks is not recommended,” the fire chief said in the news release.
He strongly encouraged all residents who purchased fireworks prior to Tuesday’s ban “to safely store the fireworks until weather conditions change allowing for the safe use of fireworks.”
Several fires are burning in Interior Alaska, including the Clear Fire near Anderson and the Minto Lakes Fire northwest of Murphy Dome. Fire conditions have prompted evacuation alerts for communities outside the city of Anderson and for visitors and the few residents who live north of the Chatanika River and west of Murphy Dome Boat Launch.
Fireworks inside the city of Fairbanks are already banned by ordinance.