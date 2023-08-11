The City of North Pole wants to ask its voters to approve two propositions in the Oct. 3 municipal election, both of them connected to applying for and receiving large-dollar loans for its water system.
Both were introduced and unanimously approved by consent at the North Pole city council meeting Monday.
One ballot proposition, Proposition 2, if approved, would allow the city to apply for and accept a $653,000, 20-year state loan with a fixed 1.5% interest rate to be used for planning and design of a new water distribution system.
The ballot language states the city’s exiting water utility revenues are sufficient to pay back the loan without raising utility rates, property or sales taxes.
“The purpose of the project is to define the requirements for a construction project to replace the aging downtown water mains, ensuring continued service and safety for the growing population,” states a resolution for the proposition.
The planning and design project would be used to secure future grant funding to replace first the Downtown Loop and eventually the entire system. The city estimates it will cost $28.2 million to replace the entire distribution system, including $6.5 million for the downtown loop.
The city’s Downtown Loop Water system was built out in the 1970s and 1980s. Most the eight miles of water mains are “are over 50 years old and made of thin-gauge steel piping, which experience significant and constant leaks at the fittings and joints.”
Danny Wallace, North Pole city services director, said Thursday that downtown is the first phase.
“We have the water treatment plant in the middle of downtown and everything goes and flows from there,” Wallace said. “Those downtown water mains are what we are trying to replace first.”
One of its largest problems is that its pressure ranges between 80 and 135 pounds per square gauge (psig), often exceeding the system’s 100/psig rating, which leads to leaks. That doesn’t include the increased demand seen during tourism season or winter months when pipes can freeze.
“As the population is expected to increase, the risk current system failure is an important issue for the City,” the ballot information states. “Leaks and failures will result in infrastructure damage, emergency service disruptions, human health risks, safety issues, and will negatively impact economic development.”
North Pole Proposition 1 will ask voters to allow the city to apply for and accept a $1.5 million forgivable grant to “mitigate emerging contaminates, to include PFAS.”
According to the resolution and proposed ballot proposition, the city’s existing water distribution system “is made of failing thin-gauge steel piping, which experiences significant and constant leaks at the fittings and joints and includes critical municipal infrastructure and lifelines.”
The water lines serve North Pole City Hall, the police and fire departments, public works facilities, local schools, medical clinic, the Senior Citizens Center and residences.
If approved, the city ask the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Water state revolving fund for the loan, which ultimate comes as pass through from the Environmental Protection Agency and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding.
The loan would have a 20-year period with a 1.5% fixed interest rate. Its estimated loan payment would cost $86,858 a year, though the city stresses it would be forgivable.
“The Alaska Division of Water State Revolving Fund stated it will reimburse the City of North Pole for 100% of the loan,” the ballot measure information states.
The city would use the loan funds to “to monitor and mitigate emerging contaminates ... including PFAS and other persistent organic pollutants, biological contaminants and microorganisms, some compounds of pharmaceuticals and personal care products, nanomaterials and microplastics, and harmful algal blooms in surface waters.”
Councilmember Jeff Jacobson, the mayor pro tem, reminded other councilmembers that they are responsible for educating voters on the propositions.
“Help them understand the importance of these two ballot propositions for our city to continue to function with a water system that will continue clean water and to also monitor for PFAS and have the ability to clean up any of that contamination,” Jacobson said. “A yes is critical for our city to continue.”
Wallace, on Thursday, voiced similar agreement.
“Both propositions are critical,” Wallace said. He added the city was diligent in how much it asked voters to approve.
“We are trying to be fiscal responsibility without committing the taxpayers to paying for something that is too much,” Wallace said. He added the city will continue to pursue state and federal grants.
North Pole has had to update and expand its water distribution system a handful of times over the past several years to contend with existing sulfolane and PFAS groundwater plumes caused by leaks at the old North Pole refinery.
The leaks were initially detected when the plant was under operation by Williams Alaska Petroleum. Sulfolane was detected in the groundwater in 2009, years after the refinery was sold to Flint Hills Alaska, who shut it down in 2014. The PFAS substance used in firefighting foam at the plant was detected in the groundwater from the property in 2018.
Between 2018 and 2020, under a settlement agreement between Flint Hills, Alaska DEC and the city, affected residents who lived both in and outside city limits were connected to the municipal system. Flint Hills covered 80% of the expansion cost and Alaska DEC picked up the rest.
All three entities brought suit against Williams Alaska to recoup the cost. The Alaska Supreme Court ruled in favor of Flint Hills and the state earlier this year, upholding a lower court decision that Williams remains on the hook for the parties’ costs.
The city also has extended its water system to residents in Moose Creek whose drinking water had high levels of PFAS contaminants that far exceeds the EPA’s 70 parts per trillion health advisory. The Moose Creek plume came from firefighting foam used on Eielson Air Force Base since the 1970s.
As a result of the contamination, the Air Force financed the project to connected affected Moose Creek properties to North Pole’s water utility, which started in 2020 and 2021.
Wallace, the city services director, said the project wrap contract for Moose Creek ends Oct. 31, but has been in operation for some time.
“Everything is the ground right now and people everyone connected in Moose Creek has clean water,” Wallace said.
North Pole’s water utility serves 1,600 people, Wallace said, including Moose Creek.