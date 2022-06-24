The former owner of a North Pole animal rescue is facing animal cruelty charges.
Donna Buck-Davis, who ran Loving Companions Animal Rescue, was charged with two counts of cruelty to animals — including one felony — last week. After nearly two decades of operation, the latter half of which was filled with accusations of poor conditions and neglect, Loving Companions shuttered their doors this spring following multiple visits from law enforcement. The legal charges against Buck-Davis support allegations of negligence from volunteers.
Over the course of two raids last spring, law enforcement removed one cat and two puppies from the rescue as well as a wild hare, which is illegal to have without a permit. All animals removed appeared to be in poor health and required medical attention. The dogs ultimately died.
Court documents allege that Buck-Davis failed to provide adequate medical treatment for multiple animals in her care. Buck-Davis “had a legal duty to care for the animal and, with criminal negligence, failed to care for the animal,” the document reads. In doing so, she “knowingly inflicted severe or prolonged physical pain or suffering on an animal.”
The class C felony charge is in regard to a dog named Scar. Due to severe health ailments, the dog’s owners surrendered Scar to Loving Companions for euthanasia. However, according to documents, Buck-Davis instead decided to rehabilitate the dog herself. Buck-Davis would “frequently use expired medication” on animals in her care.
After he was given the medication, Scar’s health deteriorated to the extent that he was unable to walk. Buck-Davis, according to a trooper statement, left the dog in a dirty kennel. Unable to move, he began to develop wounds and eventually had to be euthanized.
The second charge, a class A misdemeanor, refers to a cat that Alaska State Troopers removed from Loving Companions in April. Upon examination from a veterinarian, the cat appeared to have ear mites, an upper respiratory infection and a broken leg. The leg had to be amputated.
In both of these instances, the prosecution argues, Buck-Davis failed to fulfill her responsibility to care for the animals and therefore either inflicted or prolonged their suffering.
These two cases point toward larger issues within the shelter. When troopers investigated Loving Companions, they found that conditions were crowded and unsanitary. The troopers noted that kennels “had obviously not been cleaned in hours, if not days.” There was also little to no water or food in most enclosures. The packed and dirty conditions led to the spread of diseases such as the extremely transmissible and lethal parvovirus.
According to the trooper statement, Buck-Davis “has been aware of the parvo issue at her facility for years, and from what I observed … she has not employed proper disinfecting practices.” This includes animals in crowded and dirty pens and a failure to separate infected or possibly infected dogs from other animals.
The two puppies seized by troopers in April displayed symptoms of parvovirus, showing extreme lethargy to the point that one appeared “life-less,” according to the trooper statement. One puppy was euthanized “due to its deteriorating health and lack of chance to live.” The other puppy received treatment but still succumbed to the virus.
To this end, the investigating trooper received an email from someone who adopted a puppy from Loving Companions. “The customer explained that [Buck-Davis] assumed the puppy had parvo, never performed a parvo test, because the puppy’s other siblings at Loving Companions were showing the same symptoms.” The puppy and the rest of the litter eventually died from the virus.
Troopers forwarded to the State four counts of animal cruelty against Buck-Davis, but she is only being charged with two.
Buck-Davis will be arraigned on June 28 at 8:30 a.m. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 18 at 3:15 p.m. in the Rabinowitz Courthouse.