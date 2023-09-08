Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward is backing a formal adoption of joint agreement with the cities of North Pole and Fairbanks to jointly provide economic development sources.
Ward spoke up in support of a similar resolution brought forward at Tuesday’s North Pole City Council meeting. The North Pole City Council adopted its resolution in an unanimous vote.
“It’s a joint powers agreement,” Ward said. “There are only a handful of things that are allowed to be jointly done by both the borough and the cities cooperatively.”
As a second-class borough, FNSB can use tax revenue for development within the boundaries of a city through a transfer-of-powers agreement, such as parks or education. However, such agreements strip control from the city and places all financial burden on the borough.
The Alaska Legislature adopted changes to the statute in 2003 that allowed cities and boroughs to share joint resource for economic development-related items
Ward said a predecessor agreement was approved in 2004 between the three local governments “but was never legitimately approved because the Assembly didn’t approve it and … apparently no proof of adoption by the councils.”
However, the borough and cities continued to partnership in practice for nearly 20 years.
The borough Assembly approved a resolution in May, but need agreements from North Pole and Fairbanks to be effective.
Ward said such an agreement benefits all parties, especially the borough.
“The big thing for being a second-class borough that can only exercise its powers outside the cities is that you can spend borough general fund dollars on that if you have agreements in place,” Ward said.
Ward noted the borough changed how funded economic development functions three years ago. The joint resolution would formally cement a practice Ward said has been in place for 20 years.
“There is a great benefit to the cities as well because it allows the borough to bring in research,” Ward said.
The borough already provides annual funding to the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation and Explore Fairbanks from its hotel bed tax revenue.
“We do a number of things to support economic development that really don’t know geographical or governmental boundary, so I think there is as much to be benefitted by the cities as there is the borough as we do things collaboratively together,” Ward said.
Ward said one of the borough’s current projects is cost burden analysis in partnership with the University of Alaska Fairbanks that examines how much households pay for energy in each census area.
“It’s able to give us the data we need to support maybe development in areas that have higher cost burdens than others,” Ward said. “It gives us ability to determine where those pinch points in our economy are and how we can best put our resources and grant applications together to support the community as a whole.”
North Pole Mayor Mike Welch brought up some general concerns regarding relationships between the borough and the cities.
Welch said there were already concerns and consternations between North Pole and the borough, including a recent conversion of a North Pole-alloted seat on the borough planning commission to a borough seat.
The seat had been vacant for close to five years, and the planning commission change opens the seat up to the entire 99705 area code. However, the change still allows the North Pole City Council to provide its list of recommendations to the borough for appointment.
Welch brought up another concern, regarding now-reduced limitation by city council representatives during Assembly discussion and debate. The Assembly adopted the policy in January, which limits city and school board representative reports to five minutes and requires either a resolution from a council or a ruling of the presiding officer to discuss agenda items.
The most recent level of consternation following the new policy was when North Pole Councilmember Anton Keller was barred from discussing changes in how nonprofits could appeal borough property tax exemptions in August.
“This idea of limiting what we can talk about, debate about and present really should cause some level of concern,” Welch said. “I know it’s a bit off topic, but it sort of goes together in my mind.”
Welch noted he read the borough’s quarterly economic development reports.
“It shows us whether we’ve made great progress or headway through economic development,” Welch said.
Asked if the city would see any downside from the joint powers agreement, Ward said the city only stands to benefit as borough taxpayer dollars can be spent inside city limits. The only caveat, he said, is already occurring in that city taxpayers paying twice for the same service as both city and borough are exercising economic development powers.
“This was make things more transparent,” he said, adding there was no overall significant impact to taxpayers.