Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward is backing a formal adoption of joint agreement with the cities of North Pole and Fairbanks to jointly provide economic development sources.

Ward spoke up in support of a similar resolution brought forward at Tuesday’s North Pole City Council meeting. The North Pole City Council adopted its resolution in an unanimous vote.

