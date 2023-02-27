Noel Wien Public Library staff will have a busy schedule in March and April as they prepare for a 10-month, construction-related closure, according to Fairbanks North Star Borough Library Director Melissa Harter.
The library expansion and renovation project is scheduled to begin May 1 and is expected to last until Feb. 2024.
Boxes will need to be assembled, book collections boxed up and stored, and a children’s section set up at the old Joy Elementary school site at 24 Margaret Ave.
“The staff has been working so very hard to make sure your library services continue during the very disruptive closure of Noel Wien Library for a very good reason,” Harter said. “You have to break a few eggs to make an omelet.”
The $12 million renovation project greatly expands the Berry Room — Noel Wien’s children’s activity and literacy room — adds a new teen center, business center, active learning lab, a cafe, a used book store and additional meeting spaces.
The renovation means a full closure, Harter said.
A new skylight and emergency exit for the auditorium are included in the renovation, along with mechanical, electrical and carpeting upgrades. Harter said the project includes new shelving that will be lit, similar to North Pole Library.
Harter said the Berry Room and teen center will be located near each other.
“The concept is that you’re aging through the area,” Harter said. She added the teen section was located on the other side of the library, causing parents with multiple children to split their focus and attention at times.
In addition to borough funding, the Friends of the Fairbanks Public Libraries have been fundraising for additional upgrades, including new furniture.
The Noel Wien renovations came from a study and survey funded by the borough’s library commission and the Fairbanks Library Foundation, which identified the major needs. Noel Wien was built in 1977 and received one major update in the late ‘90s.
When the borough assembly established the Capital Improvement Project, the Noel Wien Library scored second in terms of funding priority.
Affected services
The library staff will need to box and move its 286,200-item collection into storage or to Joy Elementary, something Harter said will take seven weeks.
In preparation, the library hosted a week-long book sale to clear out storage space and acquired 2,000 donated boxes from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
About 10% of the collection — newer books — will be reserved for local holds. Library patrons will need to request the items as only staff will have access to stored items. Residents will continue to be able to procure books through the Alaska Library Consortium, the statewide library borrowing system.
“Fairbanks will be able to continue to borrow from the state, which is imperative to access to materials,” Harter said.
However, Fairbanks residents can only request five items at a time from the state system starting March 15.
“We will be fine with just five holds,” she said.
Hold pickups will start May 1, and can be accessed at the main driveway entry on Cowles Street. Hold pickups can also be accessed at Joy, North Pole or on the bookmobile; patrons should identify pickup locations on the catalog.
Joy would also be a place for adult library card services.
Book returns can still be made at the library’s blue drop-off box in the same area.
Book hold pickup hours will be Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Harter said the closure will also have direct impacts on the Alaska Library Consortium as items can no longer be requested from the Noel Wien Library collection.
“Fairbanks and Noel Wien are a big part of the consortium,” Harter said. “We have the best library in the state, so it’s heavily relied on. But with 90% of our collection not accessible to us or anyone else, it leans on Anchorage and Wasilla to support the needs for the rest of the state.”
She added the lack of materials will be acutely felt due to the closure of Palmer’s library after its roof collapsed on Feb. 15 due to heavy snow load.
Palmer officials told media outlets it’s uncertain how long before the Mat-Su Valley city can find a temporary location.
Noel Wien’s closure means a 10-month discontinuation of public computer access in Fairbanks. Borough residents will have to utilize North Pole Library’s computer access during the Noel Wien closure.
“Joy will not have access to computers, it is something that we have been unable to duplicate at this time,” Harter said. “North Pole has everything Noel Wien does for computers. I know it’s not convenient and we’re very sorry about that.”
The library’s bookmobile will continue to have normal hours, along with all online services, Harter said.
In addition, library staff will launch a major outreach program over the summer to reach those who are unable to access North Pole Library.
Children’s activities preserved
Noel Wien’s children’s and young adult collection will move to Joy Elementary, along with the library’s youth activities. The temporary location will open June 1.
“We are going to recreate the Berry Room at Joy Elementary and all our children’s programming will be duplicated over there,” Harter said. “We aren’t quite sure what the theme will be yet but it will be adorable. The point is there will be as little impact to the children as possible.”
The Joy site can also facilitate general library services such as obtaining a library card, something that can be done at North Pole Library as well.
Hours for the Joy location will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and on Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for expanded teen services
North Pole temp main branch
Starting June 1, North Pole Library will serve as the borough’s main library branch during the renovation.
A part of Noel Wien’s book collection will be housed in North Pole and the branch’s hours expanded. The North Pole Library will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
“It’s going to be very exciting because we’ve been trying to gain a following in North Pole for years,” Harter said. “I think people are going to really discover North Pole in this time and increase usership.”
Services provided include meeting spaces and adult programs.
The North Pole library will have different children’s programs, however, given its unique identity.
“We would not want to interrupt those programs for folks who are used to that set schedule,” Harter said. “While we might have additional programming there, we don’t have to have a different schedule for them.”
For more information on the upcoming library changes, visit fnsblibrary.org.