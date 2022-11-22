Noel Wien Library has a Veterans Day display on exhibit this month to honor the service and commitment of Alaska’s veterans.
The display has more than 20 photos of veterans with their branch of the military, years in service and the war they fought in. The dates range from 1917 to the present. The display also includes books on military service, such as “Top Cover for America: The Air Force in Alaska 1920-1983” by John Haile Cloe and “The World War II Heritage of Ladd Field, Fairbanks, Alaska,” by Kathy Price.