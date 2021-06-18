There are no new updates regarding the apparent murder-suicide that occurred Tuesday morning in downtown Fairbanks.
The Fairbanks Police Department is waiting to release the names of the deceased individuals until their identities are confirmed by the medical examiner’s office. Detectives expect the names to be released later today, said Teal Soden, communications director for the city of Fairbanks.
At approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday, the Fairbanks Emergency Communication Center received a call which resulted in officers responding to an office located at 200 Cushman St. to provide a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two deceased individuals, a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman. The man reportedly shot the woman before turning the gun on himself, according to a news release from the city of Fairbanks.
There were also two children at the scene — a 7-month-old and a 6-year-old — who had no visible injuries. The two children have been placed in the care of family members.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were immediately available. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Lt. Amy Davis at adavis@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6565.
