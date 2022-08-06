Bus schedules aren’t the only thing hindering the start the school year for Hutchison High School students.
A lack of power will kick school’s start date to Monday, Aug. 22, according to a news release from the Fairbanks North Star School District.
According to the release, the July 25 wind storm severely damaged the school’s main breaker, causing it to become inoperable.
As a result, the school building has been closed and out of service.
Principal Robyn Taylor sent an automated phone announcement Friday informing families about the situation.
Taylor said the breaker was sent out of state to be repaired.
“I am working with school district administration and maintenance on this issue, as well as school staff, to ensure they are supported and continue to prepare for the new school year,” Taylor said. “We are also working on contingency plans for students in case the repair time takes longer than expected.”
Taylor added counselors and office staff will be working off site to help coordinate the issue.