Firefighters put out a blaze at the Little Dipper Apartments in Fairbanks before dawn Sunday, after a resident called 911 and reported smoke pouring from a neighbor’s apartment.
One resident was treated at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation. Two families — totaling nine people — lost their homes in the fire.
The Fairbanks Fire Department responded to the building fire at 1910 Turner St. after receiving a call for help at about 4:15 a.m. University and Fort Wainwright fire departments provided support. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes.
The building had working smoke alarms, which enabled residents to flee to safety. The second floor of the apartment building had significant damage, but the fire did not extend to the roof, according to the city.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.