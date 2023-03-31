Rep. Ben Carpenter

Rep. Ben Carpenter (R-Nikiski) has sponsored House Bill 142, which would introduce a 2% state sales tax to Alaska meant to create additional revenue.

Carpenter said the state sales tax would be in part to help grow Alaska’s private economy, keep people in the state, attract development that would bring infrastructure investment and make retirement more affordable.

