Rep. Ben Carpenter (R-Nikiski) has sponsored House Bill 142, which would introduce a 2% state sales tax to Alaska meant to create additional revenue.
Carpenter said the state sales tax would be in part to help grow Alaska’s private economy, keep people in the state, attract development that would bring infrastructure investment and make retirement more affordable.
“Unfortunately, inertia in the state Capitol, however, keeps the state legislature focusing on government growth without corresponding economic growth,” Carpenter said during a House Ways and Means committee meeting Wednesday night.
Carpenter added the Legislature has an opportunity this session to pass a suite of bills designed to provide a long-term fiscal plan.
His proposed sales tax is among them, designed to “bring a small share of the ensuing economic activity to government, and further incentivize legislators to pursue economic growth.”
“I don’t take introducing this lightly,” Carpenter told the committee. “If we weren’t talking about other components that include a fiscal plan, I would not be sitting here.”
State lawmakers are faced with closing a budget deficit that has grown due to low oil revenue projections last week.
“I recognize that in order to move the state forward in a direction that is pro-economic growth in the non-oil sector of our economy, we need to take some steps that get us in that direction,” Carpenter said. “It’s going to take all of us to make that happen.”
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has introduced some legislation which would allow the state to begin monetizing carbon capture opportunities. Lawmakers are also considering a number of revenue-generating bills, including ones that would overhaul oil taxes.
Carpenter said half the revenue generated by the sales tax can be split with municipalities that meet certain criteria, such as keeping the property mill rate tax below 10 mills or not having a gas pipeline or oil and gas development tax.
Carpenter said his bill currently lacks a fiscal note on how much it could generate.
While Alaska lacks a sales tax, the state allows local governments to collect a local option sales tax of up to 7.5%.
North Pole, for example, set its 2023 general sales tax at 5.5% and maximum cap of $16.50 per single transaction. According to the 2023 budget, North Pole projects collecting $5.5 million between its general and online sales taxes.
Forty-five states already collect a sales tax, in addition to those levied at the local level.
Carpenter designed his tax based on South Dakota’s broad base sales tax, which “keep rates low, keep compliance simple, and create as few economic distortions as possible.”
According to the bill’s analysis, SB 142 would apply to purchases made from Outside and on the lease of all tangible property or services and personal property.
It would grant exemptions for several areas, including government, tax-exempt corporations, employee wages, interest on loans and deposits, stock dividends, financial services fees, insurance premiums, personal uses of property or between business partners, the sale, lease, or construction of real property.
Carpenter said during his time in office he’s had few conversations for ways to grow the state’s private economy or address the state’s spending problem.
“That is unfortunate because most people in Alaska live and work in the private sector economy,” Carpenter said. “More higher paying jobs are critical to Alaskans wanting to be in Alaska because they need to provide for their family.”
Carpenter said his bill was just one part of an overall package. That suite of bills includes removing the Permanent Fund dividend from the annual budget process, limiting government spending with the intent to incentivize economic growth, reforming state government management and budgeting practices and introducing business tax cuts, carbon credits and streamline regulations.
Rep. Andrew Gray (D-Anchorage) had concerns about the tax disproportionately affecting low-income and rural Alaskans.
“Rural Alaska has a much higher cost for groceries, for example,” Gray said. “If people in rural Alaska are paying twice as much for their groceries, they’ll be paying twice as much for that tax.”
Rep. Tom McKay (R-Anchorage) countered that most Alaskans live on the Railbelt, where prices are lower.
Gray said he recognized most revenue would come from Anchorage, but asked if there were ways to mitigate the sales tax impact.
Carpenter said a better solution would be if the Legislature looked into modernization of how food and goods reach Western Alaska.
“Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and the only way is if there’s a will to grow our economy,” Carpenter said “We’re not going to find solutions to big problems if we don’t have a growing economy.”
Rep. Cliff Groh (D-Anchorage) said a sales tax alternative would be a “high-earner” tax levied on those who have a high income. Groh also noted any form of state income tax might hit Alaskans less than a sales tax.
Carpenter said he has considered income taxes before, but noted the dividend could become a tax levied on Alaskans.
“If the option is a very regressive tax or less regressive tax and I have the political agreement in this body to pass the lesser of two evils, I’d go with the lesser of two evils,” Carpenter said.
Rep. Kevin McCabe (R-Big Lake) said many municipalities already levy sales taxes.
“They have no problem with it,” McCabe said. He added Wasilla, for example, puts the question to the voters on whether it wants to increase its sales tax.
“Wasilla right now has zero debt ... which doesn’t have that much tourism,” McCabe said. “The sales tax scheme they use right now works fabulously.”
McCabe added he doubts there are enough high-earners in Alaska to satisfy the amount of money the state needs.