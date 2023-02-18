The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has hired Nicholas Hoy as the permanent principal for Salcha Elementary School starting in the 2023-24 school year.
According to a news release, Hoy moved to Alaska and entered in the University of Alaska school system after serving in the U.S. Air Force.
Hoy has worked in the school district for 12 years as a teacher and instructional coach. He’s currently the interim principal of Salcha Elementary School.
Karen Melin, the chief school administrator, said in the release, “Nick has served the district for many years, most recently at Salcha, and I anticipate good things for him and the Salcha School community.”
Principal Hoy shared, “My time as interim principal of Salcha Elementary has been a truly wonderful experience. The dedicated staff and community keep the school culture vibrant and thriving and, at the heart of it all, the kind and hard-working students continue to prove that Salcha School is a great place to grow. The place-based education, commitment to excellence, and culture for learning are just a few of the reasons why I am honored and thrilled to be chosen as the principal for Salcha Elementary School.”