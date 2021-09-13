“Even on the worst day, you’re going, man, I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” said Chief Master Sgt. Gary Critchfield, reflecting on his 39 years of combined service in the United States Navy and Air National Guard.
In August, Critchfield retired as chief master sergeant from the 168th Wing of the Alaska Air National Guard. The career has taken him to every corner of the world, something that Critchfield said wouldn’t have been possible without enlisting.
“I’ve been able to help in orphanages, I’ve put together clinics in Ecuador, our organization has gotten the remains of our fallen soldiers out of Vietnam and Cambodia,” Critchfield recalled. “Sometimes you just look at it and you’re just amazed that you’re part of a team like that. It’s just incredible.”
A lifelong Alaskan, Critchfield enlisted in the Navy in 1981 after graduating from North Pole High School. During his service, Critchfield spent three years working as a technician off the coast of Japan on the USS Midway and later met his wife of 35 years, Madie while serving in the Philippines.
“That was almost 37 years ago,” Critchfield said. “The rest is history.” Madie returned to Alaska with Critchfield after he was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1986, and the pair eventually raised their three children in Fairbanks.
“Sometimes we just need to have our partners and friends just kind of buttress us up and support us in that way. I know my wife throughout my career has been my backbone,” Critchfield said.
After returning to Alaska, Critchfield joined the Air National Guard and accepted a full time position as a repair reclamation shop technician with the 168th Maintenance Group in 1989. Critchfield rewrote technical instructions for changing the landing gear and adjusting the cables that control KC-135 flight surfaces while working as shop technician, a contribution that has had long lasting positive impacts on the tanker industry.
As the years progressed, Critchfield continued to climb the ladder of the 168th Wing of the Alaska Air National Guard, working as an inspection supervisor and in the navigation shop before eventually becoming the Component Maintenance Flight Superintendent in 2016. As Superintendent, Critchfield led 57 airmen and up to 100 expeditionary forces deployed to support air refueling in the arctic region.
“It’s been an interesting career,” Critchfield said. “Extremely rewarding and one of the most rewarding things is when you see young men and women that you’ve had a handle on since they got out of high school, and then you watch them move into these high levels of responsibility.”
“It’s a great career path for young people,” Critchfield added, reflecting on his lifetime of service and the opportunities that the career has given him and encouraged young people to consider joining the armed forces, “It’s the best kept secret out there.”