Display cases lined the walls with mineral and ore samplings of the newly-opened Alaska Mineral Hall of Fame. Biographical photo displays adorned the walls, providing snapshots of Alaska’s mining pioneers, along with maps and outlines on some of the state’s historic mining projects.
It’s the first time in nine years that any of the data has been on display in a permanent location, said AMHF Foundation president Tom Bundtzen.
“It’s been a long time in the planning,” Bundtzen said at the museum’s grand opening Saturday afternoon.
Bundtzen said the museum has inducted 130 Alaska mining pioneers from all walks of life and origins — whether Alaska Native, from other states or countries such as Ukraine or Ireland.
“We have pioneers on display that go back to the pre-Klondike Gold Rush,” Bundtzen said. “We are telling the story of mining and mineral resource development through the eyes of outstanding pioneers. We want people who visit to get an understanding of the history, that this is dedicated to those who helped drive this state.”
The exhibits include a mix of permanent items and biographical placards set on display towers Bundtzen said will be rotated out on an annual or semi-annual basis.
The background of pioneers extends to miners, politicians, lawyers and investors — anyone who made an impact on mining history in Alaska.
“What we try to do is highlight the different aspects of mineral history and how the mining pioneers helped,” he said.
Some of the permanent exhibits include historical mining equipment, an international rock collection donated by the family of U.S. Geological Survey geologist Stephen Capps, log books kept by the Evan Jones Coal Company, and a large balance beam gold scale used at a Jack Wade Creek dredge site located near modern-day Chicken.
“It’s allegedly the largest gold scale in Alaska historically,” Bundtzen said. “I don’t know why they need such a large scale in such a remote location.”
The museum foundation has been operating since 1997, and leased a physical location at First Avenue and Cowles Street before the building was sold by its owner. Bundtzen said the foundation leased their current location in the Cole Building, 406 Cushman St., in 2019. The museum intended to open for the 2020 season but the Covid-19 pandemic paused the decision.
Bundtzen said the museum foundation has drawn international interest, including a Croatian network company working on a special about gold miner and investor John Miscovich.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who dropped in for a scheduled ribbon cutting, noted the museum “touches on a lot of things near and dear to my heart,” adding his family’s background included Pennsylvanian miners, and his wife’s family helped launch Red Dog Mine, where their three daughters work.
“Everyone who’s been here in Alaska for some time knows someone who has something to do with mining,” Dunleavy said. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without mining and to illustrate here today in Fairbanks is a fantastic addition. You’ve got to know your history and your players who were involved in it.”
The museum intends to set up a records and archives room for future research, a task Bundtzen intends to tackle over the winter. Once done, he said, researchers, historians and the public can look through old records, books and topics on mining.
Some future additions coming will include the history of Red Dog Mine north of Kotzebue and the deposits at Kinross Fort Knox, among other mining projects that launched in the mid-to-late 20th century.
“We’re coming into the modern age and we have pioneers who are associated with those projects,” Bundtzen said.
The museum will be open year-round on the weekdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bundtzen said hours may be extended during the summer tourism season. At the moment, it’s an all-volunteer organization, including its board of directors.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.