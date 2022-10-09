Display cases lined the walls with mineral and ore samplings of the newly-opened Alaska Mineral Hall of Fame. Biographical photo displays adorned the walls, providing snapshots of Alaska’s mining pioneers, along with maps and outlines on some of the state’s historic mining projects.

It’s the first time in nine years that any of the data has been on display in a permanent location, said AMHF Foundation president Tom Bundtzen.

