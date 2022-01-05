As the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District resumed school Tuesday, it also updated its bus route suspension schedule, adding back in additional routes, according to transportation director Ryan Hinton.
“We have fully restored 17 routes since October,” Hinton said. Overall 50 routes are still on a suspended schedule rotation, down from an initial 67 routes that were impacted in October due to a bus driver shortage.
Fairbanks North Star Borough School District contracts with Durham School Services for transportation.
However, Hinton said there are still challenges with routes, including a continued bus driver shortage, recent harsh weather conditions and uncertainties with a new Covid-19 variant.
The challenges presented by the new omicron variant remain unknown and will depend on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hinton said.
According to the CDC, the omicron variant is considered more contagious than the delta variant, itself already a highly contagious strain compared to the original virus strain.
“We really don’t have a crystal ball on how that new strain will affect us,” Hinton said.
Hinton said new CDC self-isolation guidelines have changed as well. The CDC reduced isolation periods from 10 days to five days for people who are asymptomatic or have resolved their symptoms, based on its current knowledge of Covid-19 and the omicron variant.
“We are still sorting through that and there are still a lot of questions about the guidance,” Hinton said.
Weather impacts
The recent winter storms haven’t helped transportation matters, either. Hinton said Monday that delays are expected while crews work to clear out snow that has clogged roadways and plagued motorists over the past few weeks.
Karen Melin, the district’s chief school administrator, acknowledged the challenges road conditions present to transportation in a Monday email to families.
Melin asked families for patience and understanding while snow removal crews clear roadways.
“We have all experienced the roads around the borough and know they are a true challenge, so there may be delays,” Melin wrote. “I am asking for grace and space for the drivers who will be out on the roads.”
Bus route suspension continues
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District placed all of its regular bus schedules on a rotating suspension in October caused by a driver shortage made worse by the pandemic.
Buses on the suspension list run in two groups — Group A and Group B — alternating every week. Students on impacted routes would have to find other transportation solutions, Hinton said.
“We make sure that we have enough reserve capacity so that we have enough standby when people get sick,” Hinton said. “As far as the new Covid variant is concerned, we’re going to have to adapt as we go.”
The district began to restore some routes at the start of November when Durham began training new drivers.
“We are planning on adding routes back into the rotation, but we haven’t settled on how many yet,” Hinton said. “We are still evaluating how many people are coming back.”
Hinton said Durham has had some success in hiring and training new drivers, which would expand the number of routes that return to full service.
“We have seen an increase in drivers and we have been keeping an eye on that,” Hinton said.
But having a driver for each route isn’t enough.
“If we have 67 routes, we need to have more than 67 drivers to react in case of different situations, such as when a driver calls in sick or has a family emergency,” Hinton said.
“What we don’t want to run into is not having enough standby drivers to cover a route, otherwise we have a situation where kids are just standing there waiting for a bus that won’t come.”